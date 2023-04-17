The Chinese Were Operating Their Own Police Station in New York City

The Department of Justice announced Monday two Chinese nationals were illegally operating a police station in lower Manhattan on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party's Ministry of Public Security.

"As alleged in the complaint, Lu and Chen are charged with conspiring to act as agents of the PRC government as well as obstructing justice by destroying evidence of their communications with an MPS official. The defendants worked together to establish the first overseas police station in the United States on behalf of the Fuzhou branch of the MPS. The police station – which closed in the fall of 2022 after those operating it became aware of the FBI’s investigation – occupied a floor in an office building in Manhattan’s Chinatown," DOJ announced Monday. "While acting under the direction and control of an MPS Official, Lu and Chen helped open and operate the clandestine police station. None of the participants in the scheme informed the U.S. government that they were helping the PRC government surreptitiously open and operate an illegal MPS police station on U.S. soil."

NOW - U.S. makes first arrests for operating an illegal Chinese police station on its territory. pic.twitter.com/1FFQEaBglo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 17, 2023

MPS officials worked in the Manhattan office to spy on Americans and track down dissidents critical of the CCP. DOJ also announced charges for 40 officers involved in the targeting.

"Two criminal complaints filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York were unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging 44 defendants with various crimes related to efforts by the national police of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) – the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) – to harass Chinese nationals residing in the New York metropolitan area and elsewhere in the United States," DOJ states. "The defendants, including 40 MPS officers and two officials in the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), allegedly perpetrated transnational repression schemes targeting U.S. residents whose political views and actions are disfavored by the PRC government, such as advocating for democracy in the PRC."

"In the two schemes, the defendants created and used fake social media accounts to harass and intimidate PRC dissidents residing abroad and sought to suppress the dissidents’ free speech on the platform of a U.S. telecommunications company (Company-1). The defendants charged in these schemes are believed to reside in the PRC or elsewhere in Asia and remain at large," DOJ continues.

In March, a number of Chinese individuals were indicted for similar harassment and stalking.