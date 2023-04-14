BREAKING: Anheuser-Busch CEO Speaks After Company Gets Crushed
Tipsheet

Democrats are Attacking Clarence Thomas in Fundraising Emails

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 14, 2023 3:30 PM

Democrats continue to attack Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for taking vacations with a longtime friend over the past 20 years.

Now, they're also attempting to benefit financially and issuing a number of political fundraising emails aimed at Thomas. 

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who is up for re-election in 2024, is one of them. 

"I’ve been a civil rights lawyer and a legal ethics professor, and I can tell you without any hesitation that it is critical for justices to abide by ethics rules to maintain a fair and effective justice system," Kaine blasted out in an email this week asking for petition signatures, which are then used to solicit monetary donations. "Justice Thomas’s extensive billionaire-funded luxury travel and other unethical -- and potentially unlawful -- actions represent a flagrant violation of trust.To date, the Court has barely acknowledged, much less investigated, these allegations. This inaction is unacceptable."

"I joined more than 20 of my colleagues in Congress in sending a letter calling on the Chief Justice of the United States to launch an ethics investigation into allegations of egregious misconduct by Justice Clarence Thomas," Kaine continues, linking to his official campaign website. "The fact is, the American people’s trust in the Supreme Court is at an all-time low, and the Chief Justice must take swift action to safeguard public faith in the judiciary. If you agree that these allegations must be investigated, add your name to my petition today."

A number of Democrats have also called for Thomas' impeachment without evidence he actually violated ethics rules. 

SUPREME COURT

