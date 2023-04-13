Hunter Biden Is Now Correcting His Dad's Statements During Official Presidential Events
Is Mitch McConnell Retiring?
BREAKING: Suspect in Classified Document Leak Arrested
Dem Fundraising Platform Facing New Scrutiny Thanks to Sen. Rubio
We Can't Believe This Biden Transcript Is Real...but It Is
Will C-SPAN Finally Broadcast a Field Hearing by Jim Jordan's Committee?
Pelosi Suggests Democratic Calls for Sen. Feinstein to Resign Are Sexist
Australian Bank Offers Paid Leave for Employees Undergoing Irreversible Transgender Surger...
Did Trump Praise or Attack Gavin Newsom in His Interview With Tucker Carlson?
LGBT Group Releases 'Travel Advisory' on Florida
First-Ever ‘Smart Gun’ With Fingerprint Recognition Technology Hits the Market
Appeals Court Responds to Biden Administration's Move to Block Abortion Pill Ruling, DOJ...
PBS Has a Twitter Announcement of Their Own
Calls for Dianne Feinstein to Resign Now Coming From Sitting Democratic Members of...
Tipsheet

Trump Has an Idea About Who Blew Up the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 13, 2023 2:30 PM

As the U.S. federal government continues to investigate the sabotage of the Nordstream 2 pipeline, which was blown up last year, Americans continue to wonder who was behind the move. 

During an interview with Fox News Wednesday night, President Donald Trump gave his analysis about who was behind the explosions. 

Trump isn't alone in his implication. 

The Biden administration thoroughly denies any involvement in damaging the pipeline, but a lack of conclusion about who did it, combined with statements from U.S. government officials and President Joe Biden himself, leads many to a different source.

For example, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the bombing a "tremendous opportunity.

Recommended

Is Mitch McConnell Retiring? Katie Pavlich

"It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs. That’s very significant and that offers tremendous strategic opportunity for the years to come," Blinken said in October 2022. 

In early 2022, President Joe Biden said the pipeline would "come to an end." 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Mitch McConnell Retiring? Katie Pavlich
We Can't Believe This Biden Transcript Is Real...but It Is Spencer Brown
BREAKING: Suspect in Classified Document Leak Arrested Spencer Brown
Do Not Fall for the Normalcy Presumption - Nothing Is Normal Anymore Kurt Schlichter
Expel Them Again Ann Coulter
Political Prostitutes Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is Mitch McConnell Retiring? Katie Pavlich