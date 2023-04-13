Trump Has an Idea About Who Blew Up the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

As the U.S. federal government continues to investigate the sabotage of the Nordstream 2 pipeline, which was blown up last year, Americans continue to wonder who was behind the move.

During an interview with Fox News Wednesday night, President Donald Trump gave his analysis about who was behind the explosions.

TUCKER: "Who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline?"



TRUMP: "I don't want to get our country in trouble, so I won't answer it, but I can tell you who it wasn't—Russia!" pic.twitter.com/9tdSHjd08Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 13, 2023

Trump isn't alone in his implication.

A former Polish defense minister has credited the United States with blowing up two Russian natural gas pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream 1 & 2, the day before Poland opened a major new pipeline from Norwayhttps://t.co/LjuHMNqv3g — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) September 27, 2022

The Biden administration thoroughly denies any involvement in damaging the pipeline, but a lack of conclusion about who did it, combined with statements from U.S. government officials and President Joe Biden himself, leads many to a different source.

For example, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the bombing a "tremendous opportunity."

"It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs. That’s very significant and that offers tremendous strategic opportunity for the years to come," Blinken said in October 2022.

In early 2022, President Joe Biden said the pipeline would "come to an end."

Pres. Biden: "If Russia invades...then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."



Reporter: "But how will you do that, exactly, since...the project is in Germany's control?"



Biden: "I promise you, we will be able to do that." https://t.co/uruQ4F4zM9 pic.twitter.com/4ksDaaU0YC — ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2022



