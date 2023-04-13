Hunter Biden Is Now Correcting His Dad's Statements During Official Presidential Events

President Joe Biden is in Ireland this week traveling with his son Hunter and a number of other family members. Along the way, he's making a few stops while indulging in a taxpayer funded family vacation. Hunter appears to be contributing to the trip by helping his father make accurate statements during official presidential events.

BIDEN: "My son Hunter is with me, and my best friend in the world, my sister Valerie, is with me today." pic.twitter.com/QoKxQDoxzM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 13, 2023

During a stop in Dublin, President Biden mixed up South and North Carolina. Hunter, who is under federa investigation for tax felonies and other crimes, corrected him. From the White House transcript:

I learned that lesson a long time -- I say to that to all the embassy folks, too -- I learned that a long time ago. There was a guy named Jesse Helms from South Carolina -- from North Carolina -- South Carolina. MR. HUNTER BIDEN: North. THE PRESIDENT: -- North Carolina. And he was a very conservative guy who was very, very -- not very crazy about African Americans when he got here. He was all -- we always had fights.

BIDEN: "There was a guy named Jesse Helms from South Carolina — from North Carolina — South Carolina."



HUNTER: "North."



BIDEN: "North Carolina..." pic.twitter.com/3YizLI5Bbq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Biden's conversation with a group of Irish children is making waves.

The official White House transcript from President Biden's meet-and-greet with embassy families in Dublin reads like a VEEP script, but it is very real.https://t.co/Cx4cpF9Rl6 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 13, 2023



