Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Is Now Correcting His Dad's Statements During Official Presidential Events

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 13, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Joe Biden is in Ireland this week traveling with his son Hunter and a number of other family members. Along the way, he's making a few stops while indulging in a taxpayer funded family vacation. Hunter appears to be contributing to the trip by helping his father make accurate statements during official presidential events. 

During a stop in Dublin, President Biden mixed up South and North Carolina. Hunter, who is under federa investigation for tax felonies and other crimes, corrected him. From the White House transcript: 

I learned that lesson a long time -- I say to that to all the embassy folks, too -- I learned that a long time ago.

There was a guy named Jesse Helms from South Carolina -- from North Carolina -- South Carolina. 

MR. HUNTER BIDEN:  North.

 THE PRESIDENT:  -- North Carolina.  And he was a very conservative guy who was very, very -- not very crazy about African Americans when he got here.  He was all -- we always had fights.

Recommended

Is Mitch McConnell Retiring? Katie Pavlich

Meanwhile, Biden's conversation with a group of Irish children is making waves. 


