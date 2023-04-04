Jill Biden's Latest Suggestion Has Everyone Laughing...at Her
Tipsheet

Why Won't Biden Talk About the Indictment of His Top Political Rival?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 04, 2023 3:30 PM
Former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden's number one political rival in the 2024 campaign for the White House, was arraigned in New York City Tuesday. Last week Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed an indictment against Trump featuring 34 charges related to "falsifying business records." Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts. 

And yet, Biden has nothing to say about it. 

Given that the party in power just indicted the leader of the opposition party, it seems worthy of Biden -- the champion of "democracy," to not only comment on the situation but to condemn it. 

Instead, the White House called an early lid. 

