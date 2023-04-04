Why Won't Biden Talk About the Indictment of His Top Political Rival?

Former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden's number one political rival in the 2024 campaign for the White House, was arraigned in New York City Tuesday. Last week Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed an indictment against Trump featuring 34 charges related to "falsifying business records." Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

And yet, Biden has nothing to say about it.

KJP: The American people should "feel reassured" that they won't say anything about a District Attorney in NYC arresting Joe Biden's top political rival. pic.twitter.com/GDcVRMUA6m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

KJP: Trump indictment is "not something that is a focus" for Biden. pic.twitter.com/CwpLvrB3q5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

Joe Biden LAUGHS as he’s asked if the charges against Trump are “politically divisive.” pic.twitter.com/FkkGVs2A1D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

Given that the party in power just indicted the leader of the opposition party, it seems worthy of Biden -- the champion of "democracy," to not only comment on the situation but to condemn it.

Nonsense.



In December, Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg hired a top Biden DOJ political appointee and longtime Democrat activist--Matthew Colangelo--to help run his unprecedented political prosecution of Biden's political enemy.



After Bragg lobbied the prior DA to decline.… https://t.co/Q6G8CR3rES — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 4, 2023

Joe Biden’s top political rival has just been indicted by a local Democrat DA after DOJ passed on charges and yet, the White House will claim for days Biden has nothing to say about it. Disgrace and terrible day for the country. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 30, 2023

Instead, the White House called an early lid.