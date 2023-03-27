The White House is Still Defending Biden's Failed FAA Nominee
There's One Place Kamala Harris Will Ignore During Her Trip to Africa

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 27, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Africa this week for a multi-country tour of the continent.  Harris will visit Ghana, Zambia and Tanzania. On Monday, she held a press conference with Ghana President President Nana Akufo-Addo.

"Vice President Kamala Harris met with President Nana Akufo-Addo today in Accra, Ghana.  The Vice President affirmed the strength of our bilateral relationship, noting the deep historical, cultural, and economic ties between the United States and Ghana.  Building on discussions during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022, the two leaders consulted on a number of global and regional issues," Harris' office released in a read out of a meeting between the two leaders. "The Vice President thanked President Akufo-Addo for Ghana’s strong partnership at the United Nations Security Council, including its firm defense of the UN Charter, amid Russia’s war on Ukraine." 

But the one place Harris will not go is the Congo, where dangerous mines operate to satisfy the left's demands for an "emissions free" society through electric vehicles. 

