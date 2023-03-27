There's One Place Kamala Harris Will Ignore During Her Trip to Africa

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Africa this week for a multi-country tour of the continent. Harris will visit Ghana, Zambia and Tanzania. On Monday, she held a press conference with Ghana President President Nana Akufo-Addo.

"Vice President Kamala Harris met with President Nana Akufo-Addo today in Accra, Ghana. The Vice President affirmed the strength of our bilateral relationship, noting the deep historical, cultural, and economic ties between the United States and Ghana. Building on discussions during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022, the two leaders consulted on a number of global and regional issues," Harris' office released in a read out of a meeting between the two leaders. "The Vice President thanked President Akufo-Addo for Ghana’s strong partnership at the United Nations Security Council, including its firm defense of the UN Charter, amid Russia’s war on Ukraine."

But the one place Harris will not go is the Congo, where dangerous mines operate to satisfy the left's demands for an "emissions free" society through electric vehicles.

CONGO - unregulated mines employ thousands of workers, mining cobalt for batteries, so NET ZERO can be ‘achieved’ & we feel good.



These mines often collapse & trapped workers are dug out by hand, if they are lucky.



But hey it saves the planet, right ?



pic.twitter.com/arO9WjHUdh — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) March 25, 2023

Around 40,000 child slaves are exploited in Congo to mine for Cobalt that is used in electric car batteries. The false virtue of net zero solutions masks the unethical inhumanity that is involved to plunder for it. pic.twitter.com/HozX6npv1Y — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 27, 2023

VIDEO: 🇨🇩 DR Congo's faltering fight against illegal #cobalt mines



Five thousand workers pack tightly together at the bottom of a crater, swinging hammers and picks to prise out chunks of blue-gold ore. The mining has been carrying on for years in flagrant violation of DRC laws pic.twitter.com/VbxVvUNIMq — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 4, 2022

TY @AshleyStrohmier & @ToddPiro for having me on @FoxFriendsFirst this AM! I spoke about the VP's Africa trip and why the push for net-zero/ESG investments is a lose-lose situation for both the US and African partners.



h/t @NickFondacaro pic.twitter.com/FV1ycMjHyg — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) March 27, 2023



