Biden Bolts to Canada With No Plans to Visit East Palestine, Ohio

President Joe Biden is on his way to Canada for a weekend visit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a cocktail hour with their wives.

"The President and the First Lady will travel to Ottawa, Canada. The President will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the U.S.-Canada partnership and promote our shared security, shared prosperity, and shared values," the White House released about the trip.

During the daily briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden's supposed plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio. Since the train derailment in February, which caused a toxic chemical spill in the area -- polluting streams and drinking water -- Biden has been to Ukraine and soon, the Great White North.

"Plans are underway, discussions are underway. Just don't have anything locked in at this time. The President, the President's words stand on -- on what he shared about at some time going to visit the community," Jean-Pierre said.

REPORTER: "When is [Biden] going to be visiting East Palestine, and why hasn't he yet?"



KJP says that Joe Biden and his team "acted right away" when they heard about the disaster "early in the wee early mornings of that day." pic.twitter.com/X7YLR1H2MG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2023

Residents of East Palestine are still grappling with how to handle the disaster and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking for accountability.

Some East Palestine residents are still grappling with the aftermath of last month's train derailment, with one mother offering compelling testimony about how the incident traumatized her young child. https://t.co/ZihU8rRZ5v pic.twitter.com/wsteZNQY9E — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2023

"Biden has time to travel abroad but no time for suffering Americans. It’s been 48 days since the toxic train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, and Joe Biden is nowhere to be found," the RNC released in a statement about Biden's latest trip overseas.

Like so many Americans - I watched with dismay at the horror that unfolded in East Palestine.



I'm optimistic that we can achieve agreement on policies that will improve safety and protect our communities. pic.twitter.com/7DsnJ1URrk — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 22, 2023



