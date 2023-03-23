Even Democrats Find Testimony From TikTok CEO 'Preposterous'
Biden Bolts to Canada With No Plans to Visit East Palestine, Ohio

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 23, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden is on his way to Canada for a weekend visit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a cocktail hour with their wives. 

"The President and the First Lady will travel to Ottawa, Canada. The President will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the U.S.-Canada partnership and promote our shared security, shared prosperity, and shared values," the White House released about the trip.  

During the daily briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden's supposed plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio. Since the train derailment in February, which caused a toxic chemical spill in the area -- polluting streams and drinking water -- Biden has been to Ukraine and soon, the Great White North. 

"Plans are underway, discussions are underway.  Just don't have anything locked in at this time.  The President, the President's words stand on -- on what he shared about at some time going to visit the community," Jean-Pierre said. 

Residents of East Palestine are still grappling with how to handle the disaster and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking for accountability. 

"Biden has time to travel abroad but no time for suffering Americans. It’s been 48 days since the toxic train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, and Joe Biden is nowhere to be found," the RNC released in a statement about Biden's latest trip overseas. 


