'This Is Insane': Mexican Military Just Seized Assets of an American Company

Over the weekend, the Mexican military seized a number of assets belonging to American company Vulcan Materials.

"The seizure of a US company's marine terminal in Mexico has drawn criticism from a US senator and risks sparking more tension between the two nations amid spats over energy and security," Bloomberg reports. "US construction firm Vulcan Materials alleges that armed forces, including from the Mexican government, launched a takeover of its facility in the country's southeast on Tuesday. The company says a federal judge in Mexico has ordered a stay on any government effort to confiscate the property."

The move prompted national security experts to sound the alarm, calling the situation "insane."

🚨 WATCH: The Mexican military seized a U.S. company's (Vulcan Materials) marine terminal in Mexico.



More from Bloomberg —> "Vulcan Facility Seizure Adds to Tension Between US and Mexico"

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is also weighing in, noting President Joe Biden's continued weakness on the world stage.

Getting pretty used to the Biden administration letting China and Russia kick sand in our faces (covid and fentanyl deaths, spy balloons, taking down U.S. MQ-9 Reaper)—but now Mexico, too? The Biden administration needs to engage immediately to defend a U.S. company

Last week, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lashed out after Republicans called for additional tools to use military force against Mexican cartels.

@DanCrenshawTX torches Mexican President AMLO over recent election interference threats, calling Lopez Obrador "bought off by the cartels:"




