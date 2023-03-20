Kirby's Latest Answer About 'Fearing' Biden Says It All About Russia and China
White House Briefing Descends Into Chaos
Palestinian Terrorists Just Tried to Kill Another American
Leading Conservatives Issue Warning as Trump Indictment Allegedly Looms
Flight Crew Claims Their Plane Was Intended to Be Fifth Plane Hijacked on...
'Absolutely Infuriating': Biden Slammed for Using First Veto to Kill Bipartisan Resolution
Oh, So That's Where Silicon Valley Bank's Ex-CEO Fled to After Its Collapse
The Embarrassing Talking Point NBC News Recycled About Global Warming
Trump Fires Back at DeSantis After Statement About Potential Indictment
Former San Francisco DA Candidate Says It's No Big Deal If Your Stuff...
Not All Republicans Think an Indictment Would Be Politically Beneficial for Trump
Texas Bill Would Create U.S.-Mexico Border Protection Force, Increase Penalties for Crossi...
North Carolina Anti-Rioting Bill Becomes Law Without Governor’s Signature
About That New York Times Report About New 'Evidence' for COVID's Natural Origins...
Tipsheet

'This Is Insane': Mexican Military Just Seized Assets of an American Company

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 20, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Over the weekend, the Mexican military seized a number of assets belonging to American company Vulcan Materials. 

"The seizure of a US company's marine terminal in Mexico has drawn criticism from a US senator and risks sparking more tension between the two nations amid spats over energy and security," Bloomberg reports. "US construction firm Vulcan Materials alleges that armed forces, including from the Mexican government, launched a takeover of its facility in the country's southeast on Tuesday. The company says a federal judge in Mexico has ordered a stay on any government effort to confiscate the property." 

The move prompted national security experts to sound the alarm, calling the situation "insane." 

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is also weighing in, noting President Joe Biden's continued weakness on the world stage.

Last week, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lashed out after Republicans called for additional tools to use military force against Mexican cartels. 

Recommended

John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment Julio Rosas


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment Julio Rosas
White House Briefing Descends Into Chaos Katie Pavlich
'Absolutely Infuriating': Biden Slammed for Using First Veto to Kill Bipartisan Resolution Spencer Brown
Flight Crew Claims Their Plane Was Intended to Be Fifth Plane Hijacked on 9/11 Spencer Brown
UN Calls for Economic Ruin to 'Diffuse the Climate Time-Bomb' Spencer Brown
Donald Trump Has No Path To General Election Victory Scott Morefield
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment Julio Rosas