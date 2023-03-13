Biden Weighs in on the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
Tipsheet

Is This the Man to Beat Joe Manchin?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 13, 2023 7:30 AM

When Democratic Senator Joe Manchin voted for the "Inflation Reduction Act" on behalf of President Joe Biden last August, his poll numbers plummeted with constituents back in West Virginia. After all, the bill increased inflation and was the biggest anti-fossil fuel, Green New Deal style giveaway ever passed. 

"The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the most significant climate legislation in United States history. Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC® modeling finds the IRA’s $370 billion in climate and clean energy investments could cut U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 43% below 2005 levels by 2030," Forbes reported at the time. 

Now, West Virginia's Republican Governor Jim Justice is considering a run against Manchin. During an interview with Fox and Friends last week, Justice said he knows he can win. 

Meanwhile, as a majority of Democrats continue to say they don't want President Joe Biden to run in 2024, Manchin keeps hinting at a presidential run.

