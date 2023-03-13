Is This the Man to Beat Joe Manchin?

When Democratic Senator Joe Manchin voted for the "Inflation Reduction Act" on behalf of President Joe Biden last August, his poll numbers plummeted with constituents back in West Virginia. After all, the bill increased inflation and was the biggest anti-fossil fuel, Green New Deal style giveaway ever passed.

"The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the most significant climate legislation in United States history. Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC® modeling finds the IRA’s $370 billion in climate and clean energy investments could cut U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 43% below 2005 levels by 2030," Forbes reported at the time.

West Virginia poll by Morning Consult



Governor Jim Justice (R) Job Approval:



Approve: 64%

Disapprove: 31%

Net: +33%



Senator Joe Manchin (D) Job Approval:



Approve: 40%

Disapprove: 53%

Net: -13%



October 1 - December 31https://t.co/fkjBfNws1Y pic.twitter.com/Yi6C6VYCpu — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 17, 2023

Now, West Virginia's Republican Governor Jim Justice is considering a run against Manchin. During an interview with Fox and Friends last week, Justice said he knows he can win.

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) says he is "very seriously considering" running for the Senate seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in 2024.



Fox's Brian Kilmeade: "Do you think you would win?"



Justice: "I know I'd win. That's all there is to it."



pic.twitter.com/xuH1fGmGrV — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 9, 2023

Meanwhile, as a majority of Democrats continue to say they don't want President Joe Biden to run in 2024, Manchin keeps hinting at a presidential run.