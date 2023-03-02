Biden Blasted for 'Disgusting' and 'Pathetic' Laughs About Fentanyl Deaths

Earlier this week Rebecca Kiesslin testified on Capitol Hill about losing both of her sons to fentanyl. She called on Congress and the White House to treat the situation like a war.

President Joe Biden, "Mr. Empathy," listened to her pleas and decided to laugh about it during remarks at a Democratic conference in Baltimore.

Kiessling responded with her own remarks later in the evening and on Fox News Thursday morning.

"What is wrong with you?" she asked. "This is how you speak about the deaths of my sons?"

Others also took notice of his Biden's behavior, classifying it as disgusting and pathetic.

