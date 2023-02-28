State Department Announces Commitment to a New 'Pandemic Accord'

Late Monday night the State Department announced a new commitment to a "Pandemic Accord," arguing U.S. involvement is essential at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The United States is committed to the Pandemic Accord, to form a major component of the global health architecture for generations to come. Shared commitment, shared aspirations and shared responsibilities will vastly improve our system for preventing, preparing for, and responding to future pandemic emergencies," U.S. Negotiator for the Pandemic Accord Ambassador Pamela Hamamot released in a statement. "We seek a Pandemic Accord that builds capacities; reduces pandemic threats posed by zoonotic diseases; enables rapid and more equitable responses; and establishes sustainable financing, governance, and accountability to ultimately break the cycle of panic and neglect."

The U.S. is committed to a #PandemicAccord which will vastly improve the global health architecture for preventing, preparing for, and responding to future pandemic emergencies. Read more from our opening statement at the World Health Organization meeting: https://t.co/XYaLrr0OPd — Department of State (@StateDept) February 28, 2023

And not surprisingly, "equity" and abortion promotion are central themes.

"A commitment to 'equity' must address inequities not only between countries, but also within them. Not just protecting populations from pandemics – but also from illness, death, and disrupted access to essential health care services during pandemics, including sexual and reproductive health services," Hamamot said.

While the State Department pledges even more funding and cooperation for the World Health Organization, it should not be forgotten how the WHO helped fuel the pandemic in its attempt to cover for the Chinese Communist Party.

At the end of December the WHO was warned by Taiwan officials that the Wuhan coronavirus was spreading through human-to-human contact. The WHO, an ally first to China -- whose communist party is hostile toward Taiwan -- said two weeks later there was "no evidence" this was the case. They did this by citing unreliable, dishonest, official Chinese government sources. Nearly two weeks after that, the WHO argued against restrictions on international air travel. This of course ultimately led to the devastating pandemic we are in now. In the time in-between the warning from Taiwan and the statement from WHO everything was fine, China destroyed samples of the virus, shut down labs, arrested doctors and welded shut buildings where victims of the disease lived.

Meanwhile, the commitment comes just days after the Department of Energy concluded the COVID-19 pandemic came from a lab.