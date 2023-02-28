Tik Tok Just Got Its Claws Into Something Else
Scandal: The Air Force Repeatedly Leaked Military Records to Democratic Operatives
Is Racism the Reason Why These Jobs Are Disappearing?
East Palestine Residents Can’t Get Proper Health Screenings. Will the Biden Admin Help?
It's Election Day in Chicago and Lori Lightfoot Might Be in Trouble
'You're Welcoming Drug Dealers!': Mom Who Lost Sons to Fentanyl Blasts Congress for...
Why Congressional Hearings at the Border Are Necessary
Is This Why C-SPAN Did Not Broadcast Recent Field Hearing at the Border?
Why Greta Thunberg Is Protesting...a Wind Farm
Biden Raises Eyebrows for Racial Comment During Black History Month Event
As Crime Soars, Here's What the DC City Council is Focused On
Pro-Life Doctors Banned From Annual Medical Education Conference
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was Attacked by ‘Insane’ Woman in Restaurant
Partisan 'Experts' Can't Stop Destroying Whatever Credibility They Have Left
Tipsheet

State Department Announces Commitment to a New 'Pandemic Accord'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 28, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero

Late Monday night the State Department announced a new commitment to a "Pandemic Accord," arguing U.S. involvement is essential at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"The United States is committed to the Pandemic Accord, to form a major component of the global health architecture for generations to come. Shared commitment, shared aspirations and shared responsibilities will vastly improve our system for preventing, preparing for, and responding to future pandemic emergencies,"  U.S. Negotiator for the Pandemic Accord Ambassador Pamela Hamamot released in a statement. "We seek a Pandemic Accord that builds capacities; reduces pandemic threats posed by zoonotic diseases; enables rapid and more equitable responses; and establishes sustainable financing, governance, and accountability to ultimately break the cycle of panic and neglect."

And not surprisingly, "equity" and abortion promotion are central themes. 

"A commitment to 'equity' must address inequities not only between countries, but also within them.  Not just protecting populations from pandemics – but also from illness, death, and disrupted access to essential health care services during pandemics, including sexual and reproductive health services," Hamamot said. 

While the State Department pledges even more funding and cooperation for the World Health Organization, it should not be forgotten how the WHO helped fuel the pandemic in its attempt to cover for the Chinese Communist Party.

Recommended

Partisan 'Experts' Can't Stop Destroying Whatever Credibility They Have Left Guy Benson

At the end of December the WHO was warned by Taiwan officials that the Wuhan coronavirus was spreading through human-to-human contact. The WHO, an ally first to China -- whose communist party is hostile toward Taiwan -- said two weeks later there was "no evidence" this was the case. They did this by citing unreliable, dishonest, official Chinese government sources. Nearly two weeks after that, the WHO argued against restrictions on international air travel. This of course ultimately led to the devastating pandemic we are in now. 

In the time in-between the warning from Taiwan and the statement from WHO everything was fine, China destroyed samples of the virus, shut down labs, arrested doctors and welded shut buildings where victims of the disease lived.

Meanwhile, the commitment comes just days after the Department of Energy concluded the COVID-19 pandemic came from a lab. 

Tags: COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Partisan 'Experts' Can't Stop Destroying Whatever Credibility They Have Left Guy Benson
Is Racism the Reason Why These Jobs Are Disappearing? Matt Vespa
Scandal: The Air Force Repeatedly Leaked Military Records to Democratic Operatives Katie Pavlich
Another Doctor Who Got Jabbed Multiple Times Loses It Over COVID Diagnosis Matt Vespa
It's Election Day in Chicago and Lori Lightfoot Might Be in Trouble Spencer Brown
Tik Tok Just Got Its Claws Into Something Else Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Partisan 'Experts' Can't Stop Destroying Whatever Credibility They Have Left Guy Benson