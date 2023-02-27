Does This New Investigation Signal the End of Pete Buttigieg?
Tipsheet

Biden White House Still in Denial About COVID-19 Lab Leak

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 27, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Over the weekend news broke that the Department of Energy concluded, like the FBI, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former CDC Director Robert Redfield, former President Donald Trump, Republican Senator Tom Cotton and many others, that COVID-19 came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Chinese scientists in the lab were (and still are) conducting dangerous gain-of-function research and frankensteining viruses to harm humans. 

“The Energy Department now joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory," an updated document from the National Security Council states. "Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still judge that it was likely the result of a natural transmission, and two are undecided. The Energy Department’s conclusion is the result of new intelligence and is significant because the agency has considerable scientific expertise and oversees a network of U.S. national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research."

Despite this finding, and an enormous amount of evidence bolstering the Energy Department conclusion, the White House is still in denial about where the disease came from. 

Kirby also feigned ignorance on the dangers of gain-of-function research while claiming President Biden is very serious about getting to the bottom of where COVID-19 came from. 

During a number of interviews on Sunday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refused to accept the Energy Department's findings.  


