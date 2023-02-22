Biden Had Another Stairs Incident
Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 22, 2023 2:00 PM
As Matt covered, the leading juror of a Grand Jury investigation in Georgia is making the media rounds and expressing her desires that "something" be done to damage President Donald Trump even though she "isn't a lawyer." She cited spending too much of her time on the case as one reason why. 

Now, even members of the Democratic establishment are raising their eyebrows. 

Conservatives are again pointing out how the left has hijacked the judicial system to solidify their political power.

The question now is, how can anyone trust this was a fair process? Or that the indictments the grand jury plans to hand down are legitimate? You can't. 

Recommended



The Georgia grand jury that investigated possible interference in the 2020 election by Donald Trump and his allies recommended indictments against over a dozen people, the jury foreperson said Tuesday — a list she said "might" include the former president.  

"There are certainly names that you will recognize, yes. There are names also you might not recognize," Emily Kohrs said in an interview that will air Tuesday on NBC News’ “Nightly News.”

She said the list of recommended indictments is "not a short list."


