Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump

As Matt covered, the leading juror of a Grand Jury investigation in Georgia is making the media rounds and expressing her desires that "something" be done to damage President Donald Trump even though she "isn't a lawyer." She cited spending too much of her time on the case as one reason why.

Georgia grand jury foreperson: "I will be sad" if the DA decides against bringing charges against Trump ... I will be frustrated if nothing happens." pic.twitter.com/9RfusUCjUX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

Now, even members of the Democratic establishment are raising their eyebrows.

Weird. Does anyone one recall the foreman of a grand jury, particularly in a consequential case, doing a media tour BEFORE any indictments are made?!?

Like, who IS this woman?? https://t.co/zUkI1QbwOF — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 22, 2023

Conservatives are again pointing out how the left has hijacked the judicial system to solidify their political power.

The full clip is even worse than the headline. This is the lead juror heavily implying she is rooting for indictments because the process took “too much of my time.” https://t.co/hKWlPoFFHd — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) February 22, 2023

The question now is, how can anyone trust this was a fair process? Or that the indictments the grand jury plans to hand down are legitimate? You can't.