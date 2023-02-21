On the 2020 Election Interference Probe in GA, What the Hell Kind of Update Is This?

This nonsense has led to the media ruining its credibility, especially on an investigation involving high-profile individuals like Donald Trump. A grand jury has investigated whether the former president and his inner circle tried to interfere with the results in Georgia. It’s one of many inquiries that has led to liberals drooling over the possibility of an indictment against Trump, though they’d settle for any of his top advisers. The amount of saliva pouring out of these people's mouths could probably fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool and then some. Still, every investigation into the former president has turned up zilch regarding anything felonious.

It’s another brick in the ‘walls are closing in on Trump’ narrative that’s been a source of immense embarrassment for liberal media outlets who have been forced to eat crow pervasively on botched or even wholly fake news leads on Trump. The latest from the Georgia grand jury probe is that they’ve concluded that a host of people should be indicted, but they won’t release the names, only that some might be recognizable while others might not be. What the hell kind of development is that? Also, I will bet that Trump isn’t on the list. No way that piece of information wouldn’t have leaked if that were the case (via NBC News):

The Georgia grand jury that investigated possible interference in the 2020 election by Donald Trump and his allies recommended indictments against over a dozen people, the jury foreperson said Tuesday — a list she said "might" include the former president. "There are certainly names that you will recognize, yes. There are names also you might not recognize," Emily Kohrs said in an interview that will air Tuesday on NBC News’ “Nightly News.” She said the list of recommended indictments is "not a short list." "There are definitely some names you expect," she said, declining to name any specific names as per the instructions of the judge who presided over the grand jury. "I don’t think that there are any giant plot twists coming. I don’t think there's any giant ‘That’s not the way I expected this to go at all’ moments," she said. “I would not expect you to be shocked."

And even if Trump were indicted, this won’t stop his 2024 bid. He doesn’t follow the Left’s rules, which is the source of much ire from liberal circles. Trump isn’t getting indicted because it would have happened by now. The August raid in the summer of 2022 seems like eons ago, but nothing illegal has surfaced. The same protocol applies here with this shoddy ‘people are being indicted, but we can’t tell you, but you’ll know their names once we do’ story.