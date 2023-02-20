Did You Catch the Latest 'Object' News Biden Tried to Bury Over the Weekend?

In case you missed it, over the weekend, the U.S. military announced it was ending the search for weather or hobby balloons President Joe Biden ordered to be shot down over Lake Huron and Alaska. The news came in a very late, Friday night news dump as the three-day holiday weekend began.

"Northern Command said later that the decision to end the search for the objects shot down over Alaska and Lake Huron came after the U.S. and Canada 'conducted systematic searches of each area using a variety of capabilities, including airborne imagery and sensors, surface sensors and inspections, and subsurface scans, and did not locate debris.' Northern Command said air and maritime safety perimeters were also being lifted at both those sites," the Associated Press reported around 11 p.m. et Friday night.

"While the military is confident the balloon shot down off South Carolina was a surveillance airship operated by China, the Biden administration has admitted that the three smaller objects were likely civilian-owned balloons that were targeted during the heightened response, after U.S. homeland defense radars were recalibrated to detect slower moving airborne items," the report continues.

In other words, the Biden administration is claiming debris from the objects Biden allegedly ordered the military to shoot down will not be available for verification.

At the White House last week, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby doubled down on Biden's decision to use $400,000 missiles to shoot down the benign objects after allowing a Chinese spy balloon to traverse the entire country, gathering information over sensitive nuclear sites.