Tipsheet

Priorities: Critics Call Out Biden for Choosing Ukraine Over Ohio

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 20, 2023 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Spencer covered early this morning, President Joe Biden landed in Kiev Monday after pulling off a secret visit to the country and public meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

"As we approach the anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden released in a statement Monday. "When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong...Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure." 

But back home, Biden's trip has sparked outrage as he continues to ignore the chemical spill and burn after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been complaining about white construction workers instead of seriously addressing health and contamination concerns. 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump plans to visit East Palestine on Wednesday. 


