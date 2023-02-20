Priorities: Critics Call Out Biden for Choosing Ukraine Over Ohio

As Spencer covered early this morning, President Joe Biden landed in Kiev Monday after pulling off a secret visit to the country and public meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As we approach the anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden released in a statement Monday. "When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong...Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure."

One year later, Kyiv stands. Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. America — and the world — stands with Ukraine.



Рік потому Київ стоїть. Україна стоїть. Демократія стоїть. Америка – і світ – стоїть з Україною. pic.twitter.com/6i02u3aFgd — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

Oh, So That's Where Biden Turned Up Monday Morning https://t.co/G7MjZFcPZJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2023

But back home, Biden's trip has sparked outrage as he continues to ignore the chemical spill and burn after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been complaining about white construction workers instead of seriously addressing health and contamination concerns.

So instead of going to East Palestine, Ohio, Biden goes to Ukraine and get this called ahead to tell Russia “Hey don’t do anything while I’m in town” …. Can’t make this stuff up. — Eric L. Mitchell (@EricLMitchell) February 20, 2023

When Are You Coming to East Palestine Ohio? https://t.co/G2dX4jzQJ1 — Jake William🇺🇸 (@JakePoling) February 20, 2023

"I've got to say: the Secretary of Transportation not talking about this issue...talking about how we have too many white-male construction workers instead of the fact that our trains are crashing at alarming rates. The guy needs to do his job." - Senator @JDVance1 pic.twitter.com/WzTizjk0Hh — William Martin (@wsmartin218) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump plans to visit East Palestine on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio:



"The people of East Palestine need help. I'll see you on Wednesday!" pic.twitter.com/zaHO8ctS4o — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 18, 2023



