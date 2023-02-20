Did You Catch the Latest 'Object' News Biden Tried to Bury Over the...
Tipsheet

Yes, Americans Are Paying for Pensions in Ukraine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 20, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remarks made by President Joe Biden in April 2022 are making the rounds on social media as the United States continues to fund Ukraine with billions of taxpayer dollars and after Biden made a surprise trip to the country on Monday. 

"This so-called supplemental funding addresses the needs of the Ukrainian military during the crucial weeks and months ahead.  And it begins — it begins to transition to longer-term security assistance that’s going to help Ukraine deter and continue to defend against Russian aggression," Biden said at the White House. "It’s going to deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance as well as food, water, medicines, shelter, and other aid to Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s war, and provide aid to those seeking refuge in other countries from Ukraine." 

"It’s also going to help schools and hospitals open.  It’s going to allow pensions and social support to be paid to the Ukrainian people so they have something — something in their pocket," he continued. 

American taxpayers have been funding pensions in Ukraine, a notoriously corrupt country, for more than a year. Today in Kyiv, Biden pledged an additional $500 million. 

Meanwhile, Social Security in the United States is on the road to ruin.

"In 2034, Social Security revenues are projected to equal 77 percent of the program’s scheduled outlays, resulting in a 23 percent shortfall. Thus, CBO estimates that Social Security benefits would need to be reduced by 23 percent in 2034. The gap between scheduled and payable benefits would widen to 35 percent by 2096 and would remain stable thereafter," a report from the Congressional Budget Office shows. 

 The U.S. is $32 trillion in debt and inflation, which is crushing American families, continues to rage. 

