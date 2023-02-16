Biden Admits Ordering Missiles to Take Out 'Objects' That Were Likely Weather Balloons

Speaking from a White House set in the Eisenhower Office Building Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden attempted to explain why he ordered the use of $400,000 missiles by the U.S. military to shoot down 'objects' in the sky -- objects he says were likely owned by private companies conducting legitimate scientific research. In other words, weather balloons.

Biden admits he sent the military to shoot down objects that were most likely weather balloons.

Scoop: U.S. Air Force F-16 that shot down an unknown object over Lake Huron yesterday missed on its first attempt, U.S. officials say.



It’s not clear where the first missile landed. A second Sidewinder air-to-air missile was needed.



Each Sidewinder AIM-9X costs over $400,000.

The remarks came two weeks after the U.S. government, helmed by Biden, allowed a Chinese spy ballon to surveil sensitive military sites and traverse the continental United States for days before finally being shot down over the ocean on the South Carolina coast. Officials watched the balloon take off from China and make its journey toward the U.S. For days lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have asked Biden for an explanation to the American people, which the White House firmly resisted.

Fox News can confirm Secretary of State Blinken's trip to China is postponed indefinitely as Chinese 'spy balloon' flies over America

After the attempted explanation Biden shuffled away from the lectern, briefly returned to scoff at a reporter asking about his family's business dealings with China and then turned to exit again. He also issued a strange statement about meeting in his office.

In a chaotic end to his speech, Biden is asked by a reporter: "Are you compromised by your family's business interests?"

Biden: "Give me a break man."