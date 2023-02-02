Biden's Top Economic Advisor Is Out
Tlaib, AOC Meltdown After Ilhan Omar Loses Her Committee Assignment

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 02, 2023 1:45 PM
As Rebecca reported, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was stripped of her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee after a series of unrepentant anti-Semitic comments and sympathizing for Islamic terrorist organizations. The House voted to remove her Thursday afternoon. 

I voted to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs. I don’t like tit-for-tat politics but the reality is that the Foreign Affairs Committee travels abroad often & represents the United States. They represent our values," Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw wrote on Twitter about his vote. "Anti-semitism has no place in such an important delegation."

Ahead of the vote fellow Democrat Rashida Tlaib, who has repeatedly justified Palestinian terrorism in Israel, got emotional on the House floor. 

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in the outrage and threw a fit. 

The White House is also weighing in. 


