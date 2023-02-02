Tlaib, AOC Meltdown After Ilhan Omar Loses Her Committee Assignment

As Rebecca reported, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was stripped of her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee after a series of unrepentant anti-Semitic comments and sympathizing for Islamic terrorist organizations. The House voted to remove her Thursday afternoon.

I voted to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs. I don’t like tit-for-tat politics but the reality is that the Foreign Affairs Committee travels abroad often & represents the United States. They represent our values," Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw wrote on Twitter about his vote. "Anti-semitism has no place in such an important delegation."

Today, some people will do something to Ilhan Omar’s committee assignment. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) February 2, 2023

BREAKING: The House of Representatives votes to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee pic.twitter.com/Y4KDO5f2fk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 2, 2023

Ahead of the vote fellow Democrat Rashida Tlaib, who has repeatedly justified Palestinian terrorism in Israel, got emotional on the House floor.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has a complete meltdown, screaming and crying over the resolution to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee. pic.twitter.com/5C4bbJnHwU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 2, 2023

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in the outrage and threw a fit.

AOC just threw a temper tantrum on the House Floor, slamming her notebook on the podium as she finished speaking.



"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America!" pic.twitter.com/W5Bshyszdr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 2, 2023

The White House is also weighing in.

KJP: Republicans voting to remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee is "a political stunt" and a "disservice to the American people." pic.twitter.com/GjkJJOLKhy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 2, 2023



