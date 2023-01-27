A Supreme Disappointment
Tipsheet

White House Won't Rule Out Tapping Strategic Oil Reserve...Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 27, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to rule out tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve yet again as gas prices continue to increase. She also failed to explain when the Biden administration plans to refill the reserve. 

In order to mitigate the political problem of high gas prices ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden depleted the SPR to historically low and dangerous levels not seen since the 1970s. High prices were self-inflicted through Biden's war on oil and gas in order to satisfy the demands of inefficient, alternative energy activists. 

Meanwhile, House Republicans are working to stop Biden's abuse of the SPR. 

Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

