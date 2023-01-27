White House Won't Rule Out Tapping Strategic Oil Reserve...Again

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to rule out tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve yet again as gas prices continue to increase. She also failed to explain when the Biden administration plans to refill the reserve.

KJP refuses to say whether or not Joe Biden plans to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve again, or whether or not he has plans to refill it. pic.twitter.com/Cks66LkX8P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2023

In order to mitigate the political problem of high gas prices ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden depleted the SPR to historically low and dangerous levels not seen since the 1970s. High prices were self-inflicted through Biden's war on oil and gas in order to satisfy the demands of inefficient, alternative energy activists.

Biden Depletes America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Another Historic Low https://t.co/rPqWEqNcml — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2022

Meanwhile, House Republicans are working to stop Biden's abuse of the SPR.

Today the House of Representatives voted 221-205 to pass the Strategic Production Response Act.



After nearly a year of President Biden's reckless, non-emergency draw-downs of our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the @HouseGOP has taken direct action to protect our national security. pic.twitter.com/QYkpniUBqE — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 27, 2023

Biden has raided 40% of America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep gas prices artificially low so his approval rating doesn't drop even more.



This bill simply requires he provide a plan to replenish it before he raids it.



This shouldn't be partisan. It's common sense. pic.twitter.com/SfcgZ1lfYv — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 27, 2023