The Narrative About Clarence Thomas and J6 Went Down in Flames

Tipsheet

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 04, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The January 6th Committee is on its way to disbandment after Republicans assumed control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, marking the end to a partisan charade developed for use as a political weapon. 

Since January 6, 2021, Democrats on Capitol Hill and their allies in the media have breathlessly attacked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas. They repeatedly accused Ginni Thomas of being part of the "insurrection" and called for Justice Thomas to step down from the Court. 

But after months of investigation and a nearly 1000-page report, Thomas isn't mentioned. George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley has taken notice and is condemning the rage machine. 

"There was nothing in this controversy that warranted the breathless coverage or, in my view, a subpoena issued to the spouse of a sitting justice," Turley writes in the New York Post. "Likewise, there was no evidence that she ever encouraged violence or was even present at the Capitol riot. Thomas said she attended the Ellipse rally Jan. 6 but left early, before Trump spoke, and never went to the Capitol."

"In the end, the committee did not take liberals’ advice and subpoena Justice Thomas. It did hear from Ginni, who voluntarily testified for four hours. Again, while the committee released her transcript, it did not find that she merited a single reference in the 895-page report," he continues. 

