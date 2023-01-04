Karine Jean-Pierre Starts Off New Year Just As Confused As Ever
Byron Donalds Previews Today’s Speaker Votes

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 04, 2023 10:30 AM
As Spencer thoroughly reported, votes for House Speaker went to a third ballot Tuesday after Leader Kevin McCarthy faced repeated and growing opposition to his bid for the gavel. The House was abruptly adjourned after a third ballot, on which McCarthy faced growing opposition from nearly two dozen Republicans. 

On the first two ballots, Republican Congressman Byron Donalds voted for McCarthy. On the third, he voted for Congressman Jim Jordan. Jordan doesn't want the job, but received a number of votes Tuesday. 

On Wednesday morning ahead of another round of voting in the afternoon, Donald explained why he could switch his vote back to McCarthy. 

McCarthy's path is still unclear as remaining opposing members refuse to change their votes.

The House will return to session at noon on Wednesday. 

