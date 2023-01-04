Byron Donalds Previews Today’s Speaker Votes

As Spencer thoroughly reported, votes for House Speaker went to a third ballot Tuesday after Leader Kevin McCarthy faced repeated and growing opposition to his bid for the gavel. The House was abruptly adjourned after a third ballot, on which McCarthy faced growing opposition from nearly two dozen Republicans.

On the first two ballots, Republican Congressman Byron Donalds voted for McCarthy. On the third, he voted for Congressman Jim Jordan. Jordan doesn't want the job, but received a number of votes Tuesday.

#BREAKING: Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) changes his vote for Speaker to Jim Jordan after voting earlier for Rep. Kevin McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/AYAyxlDZqm — Forbes (@Forbes) January 3, 2023

but these continuous votes aren’t working for anyone. When the dust settles, we will have a Republican Speaker, now is the time for our conference to debate and come to a consensus.(2/3) — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 3, 2023

On Wednesday morning ahead of another round of voting in the afternoon, Donald explained why he could switch his vote back to McCarthy.

ICYMI: I joined @CNNThisMorning to continue the discussion surrounding the race for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/jhbV2iAG9f — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 4, 2023

McCarthy's path is still unclear as remaining opposing members refuse to change their votes.

Supporting McCarthy is the worst Human Resources decision President Trump has ever made.



Sad!https://t.co/x4Z17oS6t6 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 4, 2023

The House will return to session at noon on Wednesday.