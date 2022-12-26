Did the Twitter Files Just Reveal an Impeachable Offense for Biden?

The latest installment of the Twitter Files dropped on Monday afternoon, this time showing how the federal government pressured the social media platform to censor information that was contradictory to the government narrative on COVID-19.

The new files show top doctors from the best medical schools in the country were censored.

29. Andrew Bostom, a Rhode Island physician, was permanently suspended from Twitter after receiving multiple strikes for misinformation. One of his strikes was for a tweet referring to the results from a peer reviewed study on mRNA vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Q65KlRwrqs — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

38. Information that challenged that view, such as showing harms of vaccines, or that could be perceived as downplaying the risks of Covid, especially to children, was subject to moderation, and even suppression. No matter whether such views were correct or adopted abroad. — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

But the government pressure on Twitter goes beyond attempting to push a single narrative. It's a blatant violation of the First Amendment.

And all of it —all of it— was done under the covert control of the President himself. Take a step back & consider how this fits into the power structure of The People vs. the Gov.



What happens when our gov deliberately deprives The People of any meaningful consideration/ choice? — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 26, 2022

More specifically, President Joe Biden was "angry" Twitter wasn't doing more to crack down on speech that was critical of his office and policies.

12. Culbertson wrote that the Biden team was “very angry” that Twitter had not been more aggressive in deplatforming multiple accounts. They wanted Twitter to do more. pic.twitter.com/lZTQV3yKeZ — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

Biden's directive to quash free speech critical of his policies is sparking calls for impeachment.

Joe Biden should be impeached. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 26, 2022