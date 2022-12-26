Did the Twitter Files Just Reveal an Impeachable Offense for Biden?
Exposed: How Twitter Censored Top Medical Doctors on Behalf of the Government
New Twitter Files Reveal How Government Censored Debate on COVID-19
Ring in the New Year With 50% Off Townhall VIP!
Pelosi Exists 2022 As Gross As She Started It
Why One Sport Will See a Major Change at the 2024 Olympics
New Report Exposes Illegal Immigration Industrial Complex and the 'Charities' That Benefit
Elon Musk Dives Into Whether Conspiracy Theories About Twitter Were True
Fossil Fuels Keep Us Warm and Secure During Winter Months
The War Against We the People
The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No Longer...
How to Make Republicans and Others Ditch Ukraine
Biden's Call for Unity Rings Hollow
The Washington Post Goes Out of Its Way to Bash Christmas to Promote...
For the People?
Tipsheet

Did the Twitter Files Just Reveal an Impeachable Offense for Biden?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 26, 2022 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The latest installment of the Twitter Files dropped on Monday afternoon, this time showing how the federal government pressured the social media platform to censor information that was contradictory to the government narrative on COVID-19. 

The new files show top doctors from the best medical schools in the country were censored. 

But the government pressure on Twitter goes beyond attempting to push a single narrative. It's a blatant violation of the  First Amendment. 

More specifically, President Joe Biden was "angry" Twitter wasn't doing more to crack down on speech that was critical of his office and policies.  

Biden's directive to quash free speech critical of his policies is sparking calls for impeachment.

Tags: BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No Longer Matters Rachel Alexander
How to Make Republicans and Others Ditch Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
Is Kwanzaa a Fake Holiday? Mia Cathell
Exposed: How Twitter Censored Top Medical Doctors on Behalf of the Government Katie Pavlich
New Twitter Files Reveal How Government Censored Debate on COVID-19 Katie Pavlich
New Report Exposes Illegal Immigration Industrial Complex and the 'Charities' That Benefit Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No Longer Matters Rachel Alexander