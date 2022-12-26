Did the Twitter Files Just Reveal an Impeachable Offense for Biden?
Tipsheet

Exposed: How Twitter Censored Top Medical Doctors on Behalf of the Government

Katie Pavlich
December 26, 2022
During the COVID-19 pandemic, top doctors across the United States were shadowbanned or outright banned on Twitter under the guise of spreading "misinformation." The bans often came at the direction of federal government officials. 

But it turns out the standard for "misinformation" wasn't based on doctors putting out false information. Instead, disciplinary action was taken against them for simply disagreeing with the federal government assessment of the disease, the Centers for Disease Control guidelines about how to reduce the spread, mandates, masks and much more. 

Top doctors, graduates from the best medical schools in the country, were silenced because they disagreed with or took an alternative view to the dogma being promoted by Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. 

