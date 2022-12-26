Exposed: How Twitter Censored Top Medical Doctors on Behalf of the Government

During the COVID-19 pandemic, top doctors across the United States were shadowbanned or outright banned on Twitter under the guise of spreading "misinformation." The bans often came at the direction of federal government officials.

I'm curious about what role the government played in Twitter's suppression of covid policy discussion. We will see with time, I suppose.



Thank you @bariweiss and @elonmusk. Sunshine is the best disinfectant.

2/2 — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) December 9, 2022

But it turns out the standard for "misinformation" wasn't based on doctors putting out false information. Instead, disciplinary action was taken against them for simply disagreeing with the federal government assessment of the disease, the Centers for Disease Control guidelines about how to reduce the spread, mandates, masks and much more.

31. The one Bostom tweet found to still be in violation cited data that was legitimate but inconvenient to the public health establishment’s narrative about the risks of flu versus Covid in children. pic.twitter.com/KT3q7Ee9CA — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

29. Andrew Bostom, a Rhode Island physician, was permanently suspended from Twitter after receiving multiple strikes for misinformation. One of his strikes was for a tweet referring to the results from a peer reviewed study on mRNA vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Q65KlRwrqs — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

25. A tweet by @KelleyKga, a self-proclaimed public health fact checker, with 18K followers, was flagged as “Misleading,” and replies and likes disabled, even though it displayed the CDC’s *own data.* pic.twitter.com/8ABQzYGpXf — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

21. Internal emails show an “intent to action” by a moderator, saying Kulldorff’s tweet violated the company’s Covid-19 misinformation policy and claimed he shared “false information.” pic.twitter.com/lq9QOP8h27 — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

23. After Twitter took action, Kulldorff’s tweet was slapped with a “Misleading” label and all replies and likes were shut off, throttling the tweet’s ability to be seen and shared by many people, the ostensible core function of the platform: pic.twitter.com/Qa1HpaEray — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

Top doctors, graduates from the best medical schools in the country, were silenced because they disagreed with or took an alternative view to the dogma being promoted by Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.