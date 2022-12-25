Joe and Jill Biden Mocked For Last Minute Christmas Photo Op

Late Saturday night, Christmas Eve, President Joe Biden tweeted a photo claiming he and First Lady Jill Biden were putting finishing touches on a Christmas tree at the White House.

Just a few finishing touches! Hope you and your loved ones are having a great Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/zdCjjRrI9o — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2022

Twitter users and White House watchers aren't buying it.

Yeah… 9pm on Christmas Eve… what’s when we all set up a tree… https://t.co/AFfAVh57ie — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 25, 2022

Weirdest fakest staged photo yet. 😂 — Suzi Hixon ⚖️ | Legally Blissed® Community Founder (@suzihixon) December 25, 2022

Bro can barely walk up and down the stairs and y’all got him climbing ladders😭 merry Christmas 🎁 tho 😅 — @D_vo (@DevonMilton) December 25, 2022

According to the press corps pool report, the Biden's spent Christmas Eve attending mass at the White House and hosted family for their traditional Italian dinner.