Joe and Jill Biden Mocked For Last Minute Christmas Photo Op

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 25, 2022 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Late Saturday night, Christmas Eve, President Joe Biden tweeted a photo claiming he and First Lady Jill Biden were putting finishing touches on a Christmas tree at the White House. 

Twitter users and White House watchers aren't buying it.

According to the press corps pool report, the Biden's spent Christmas Eve attending mass at the White House and hosted family for their traditional Italian dinner. 

