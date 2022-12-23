MSNBC Panel Accidentally Nukes Democrats' New Leader in the House
Tipsheet

Biden Signs the NDAA, Officially Voiding Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 23, 2022 1:15 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero

President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act on Friday and thanks to Republicans, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the military is officially dead. 

"Today, I have signed into law H.R. 7776, the "James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023" (the "Act").  The Act authorizes fiscal year appropriations for the Department of Defense, for Department of Energy national security programs, and for the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, and the Intelligence Community.  The Act provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country's national defense, foreign affairs, and homeland security," Biden released in a statement Friday. 

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, who led the charge to get the mandate removed, is highlighting the necessity of the repeal in order to retain healthy troops levels. 

“I am glad President Biden has decided to sign the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act into law with my measure to repeal the COVID vaccine mandate. Our military should be focused on confronting the New Axis of Evil – not woke political mandates. North Korea is racing to expand its ballistic missile capabilities, China is increasing its threats against our partner Taiwan, and Russia has deepened its relationship with Iran to help wage its war against Ukraine," Blackburn released in a statement. "Meanwhile, President Biden is focused on firing over 8,400 active-duty service members for not getting vaccinated. Biden has also barred more than 10,000 soldiers in the Army Reserve and National Guard from drills, training and pay. I was honored to lead the way in removing the COVID mandate to keep our military focused on protecting our nation.” 

The White House opposed the lifting of the mandate. 

