MSNBC Panel Accidentally Nukes Democrats' New Leader in the House
The Omnibus Abomination
Twitter Files Show Americans Are Living in Soviet-Style Society
The 50th Anniversary of One of the Greatest and Most Controversial NFL Plays...
Biden Signs the NDAA, Officially Voiding Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
House Dem: GOP Worried About Our Border Over Ukraine Are Spouting Putin's Propaganda
WSJ Editors: Guess What We Found in the $1.7T Omnibus Bill?
Waste, Fraud, and Abuse: Rand Paul Releases His 2022 Festivus Report
Florida Supreme Court Approves DeSantis's Request for COVID Vaccine Grand Jury
El Paso Forced to Take Drastic Measures to Prevent Homeless Migrants From Freezing
These Are the Senate Republicans Who Helped Democrats Pass the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus
Here's the Election Law Tweak the Dems Rolled Into the Omnibus Bill
Tucker Carlson Has Some Thoughts About the Latest WaPo Report on the Nord...
The House January 6 Committee's Final Report Has Dropped
Is Joe Biden for Real With This 'Unity' Speech on How 'Our Politics...
Tipsheet

Biden Issues Hypocrisy Filled Statement About Celebrating First Responders

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 23, 2022 2:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden is attempting to get the country into the Christmas spirit. 

During remarks at the White House Thursday, Biden spoke about unity after vilifying Americans who don't vote for Democrats. 

"The message of Christmas is always important, but it’s especially important through tough times, like the ones we’ve been through the past few years," Biden said. "Our politics has gotten so angry, so mean, so partisan.  And too often we see each other as enemies, not as neighbors; as Democrats or Republicans, not as fellow Americans.  We’ve become too divided."

"My hope this Christmas season is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection and find that stillness in the heart of Christmas -- that’s at the heart of Christmas, and look -- really look at each other, not as Democrats or Republicans, not as members of “Team Red” or “Team Blue,” but as who we really are: fellow Americans.  Fellow human beings worthy of being treated with dignity and respect," he continued. 

A flashback to September: 

On Friday, Biden issued a tweet asking for Americans to thank first responders and essential workers.

A nice sentiment, but it was Biden who gleefully celebrated firing first responders and essential workers under federal and local COVID-19 vaccine mandates. 

Tags: COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WSJ Editors: Guess What We Found in the $1.7T Omnibus Bill? Guy Benson
Here's the Election Law Tweak the Dems Rolled Into the Omnibus Bill Matt Vespa
Waste, Fraud, and Abuse: Rand Paul Releases His 2022 Festivus Report Spencer Brown
MSNBC Panel Accidentally Nukes Democrats' New Leader in the House Spencer Brown
Will the Republican Party Tell the GOP Base to Go Pound Sand? Kurt Schlichter
These Are the Senate Republicans Who Helped Democrats Pass the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
WSJ Editors: Guess What We Found in the $1.7T Omnibus Bill? Guy Benson