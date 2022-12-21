Pelosi Compares Zelensky to Winston Churchill Ahead of Speech to Congress
Biden to Hold a Press Conference With Zelensky

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 21, 2022 11:15 AM
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House Wednesday. After a meeting in the Oval Office, Biden and Zelensky will hold a joint press conference in the East Room. 

"President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington D.C. to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released in a later night statement. "Three hundred days ago, Russia launched a brutal assault against Ukraine. In response, President Biden rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity. During the visit, President Biden will announce a significant new package of security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance."

The visit comes as Congress plans to pass yet another $45 billion aid package for Ukraine, far outpacing previous spending in Afghanistan. 

Zelensky is also expected to give an address to lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday evening. In March, shortly after the Russian invasion into Ukraine commenced, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hosted Zelensky for a joint address to Congress.

