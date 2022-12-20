The New York Times Appears to Not Understand How the Supreme Court Works
Tipsheet

Nancy Pelosi Brags About Monstrous Spending Bill

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 20, 2022 1:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bragging about the 4,155 page, $1.7 trillion omnibus bill she plans to pass this week...with help from Republicans. 

Over in the Senate, where Republicans could stop the bill with 41 votes, Senator Mike Lee is calling out the monstrosity. 

Some House Republicans are working to pressure Senators to vote against the bill. 

The bill is inflationary and funds all kinds of political pet projects that the country, which has $31 trillion in national debt, cannot afford.

