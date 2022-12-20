Nancy Pelosi Brags About Monstrous Spending Bill

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bragging about the 4,155 page, $1.7 trillion omnibus bill she plans to pass this week...with help from Republicans.

B) Pelosi: This package expands quality, affordable health care: preventing disruption to families’ health coverage, while strengthening critical lifelines for underserved communities including Medicaid, notably in Puerto Rico and other territories. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2022

Under Nancy Pelosi’s tenure as Speaker of the House, over 40% of the federal debt accumulated since the founding of our country was incurred.



No other Speaker, President, or Senate Majority Leader, can even come close to her indubitable record of deficit spending. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 20, 2022

Over in the Senate, where Republicans could stop the bill with 41 votes, Senator Mike Lee is calling out the monstrosity.

This monstrous spending bill comes to 4,155 pages. We deserve proper consideration and the chance to read, debate and amend - not a backroom deal. Opposing this isn’t radical: running our government like this is what’s radical. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 20, 2022

Some House Republicans are working to pressure Senators to vote against the bill.

13 @HouseGOP to @SenateGOP: “…we are obliged to inform you that if any omnibus passes in the remaining days of this Congress, we will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill – including the… leader.”#StandUpForAmerica pic.twitter.com/AVAHmESbKF — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 20, 2022

The bill is inflationary and funds all kinds of political pet projects that the country, which has $31 trillion in national debt, cannot afford.

$500,000 earmark for a new elevator in a Minneapolis museum.



An elevator? Why can't this be paid for with private or local funds? Have some bake sales and car washes. — John Kartch (@johnkartch) December 20, 2022

Elizabeth Warren earmark: $3,000,000 for a local swimming pool in Massachusetts. — John Kartch (@johnkartch) December 20, 2022