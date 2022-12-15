New Video Shows Why Musk Must Be 'Protected at All Costs'

Last week billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk warned he was a "prime target" for assassination as the left continues to melt down over his acquisition of the social media platform and his promotion of free speech.

"Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant,” Musk said during a lengthy Q&A Twitter spaces discussion. “It’s not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don’t, and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen... There’s definitely some risk there.”

Now, it is confirmed Musk is being surveilled and targeted after a stalker followed a car carrying his son, X, in Los Angeles.

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

The incident is prompting Musk's defenders to call for his protection and Musk is taking security suggestions.

I REPEAT, Elon needs the absolute strongest, toughest security that a human on Earth can get.



This is no joke. @elonmusk https://t.co/obs93QmFgn — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) December 15, 2022

Suggestions are welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

On Wednesday, Musk banned a Twitter account tracking his private flights in real time.

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.



Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022



