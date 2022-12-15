Pelosi Snaps at Reporter for Asking Whether She'll Serve Her Full Term
Tipsheet

New Video Shows Why Musk Must Be 'Protected at All Costs'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 15, 2022 12:45 PM
Twitter

Last week billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk warned he was a "prime target" for assassination as the left continues to melt down over his acquisition of the social media platform and his promotion of free speech. 

"Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant,” Musk said during a lengthy Q&A Twitter spaces discussion. “It’s not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don’t, and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen... There’s definitely some risk there.”

Now, it is confirmed Musk is being surveilled and targeted after a stalker followed a car carrying his son, X, in Los Angeles. 

The incident is prompting Musk's defenders to call for his protection and Musk is taking security suggestions. 

On Wednesday, Musk banned a Twitter account tracking his private flights in real time.


Tags: FREE SPEECH

