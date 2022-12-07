The White House Doesn't Want to Answer Questions About the Twitter Files

Speaking to reporters from the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions about the "Twitter files" and allegations the Biden campaign worked to censor information on the social media platform -- including a bombshell New York Post story about Joe and Hunter Biden's shady foreign dealings -- during the 2020 presidential election.

REPORTER: "Did anyone from the Biden team communicate to Twitter that this reporting stemmed from hacked materials?"



KJP: "I can't speak to decisions made by the campaign from here...I'm just not gonna comment on the question that you're asking me." pic.twitter.com/wDFFrr63rM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 7, 2022

Quite a tone change from just a few weeks ago when Jean-Pierre forcefully and adamantly explained the White House was closely watching Twitter CEO Elon Musk and his new acquisition of the social media platform. President Joe Biden has also implied he believes Musk is a "national security threat."

KJP responds to a question about Elon Musk & Twitter:



Joe Biden "has long argued that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms that they cause." pic.twitter.com/yFX9LC0shD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 29, 2022

Jake Sullivan totally dodges a question wondering why Joe Biden is planning to investigate @elonmusk as a national security threat. pic.twitter.com/Bo2JxnRoPm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2022

Further, the White House is refusing to answer questions after it was revealed Tuesday night that former FBI attorney Jim Baker, who went to work at Twitter after peddling the bogus Steele Dossier and Russian collusion narrative, santitized the Twitter files before they were partially released last Friday night.