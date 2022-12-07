Biden Admin Appeals Court Ruling That Invalidated Title 42 at the Border
Tipsheet

The White House Doesn't Want to Answer Questions About the Twitter Files

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 07, 2022 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Speaking to reporters from the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions about the "Twitter files" and allegations the Biden campaign worked to censor information on the social media platform -- including a bombshell New York Post story about Joe and Hunter Biden's shady foreign dealings -- during the 2020 presidential election. 

Quite a tone change from just a few weeks ago when Jean-Pierre forcefully and adamantly explained the White House was closely watching Twitter CEO Elon Musk and his new acquisition of the social media platform. President Joe Biden has also implied he believes Musk is a "national security threat."

Further, the White House is refusing to answer questions after it was revealed Tuesday night that former FBI attorney Jim Baker, who went to work at Twitter after peddling the bogus Steele Dossier and Russian collusion narrative, santitized the Twitter files before they were partially released last Friday night.

