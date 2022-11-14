Here's Where the Arizona Race For Governor Stands

'Dems Need a Miracle:' Latest Counts Show Republicans Likely Poised to Win Back...
Tipsheet

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 14, 2022 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The gubernatorial race in Arizona between Republican Kari Lake and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still too close to call as election officials continue to count votes in the Grand Canyon State. Currently, Lake is behind. 

On Sunday, a number of remaining ballot drops were reported and Lake came up short of the percentage she needs to pull ahead. Here's what's left: 

Meanwhile, the Arizona Republican Party is officially accusing Maricopa County of voter suppression after 25 percent of ballot tabulation machines were not working for hours on Election Day. 

“Voter suppression reared its ugly head in Arizona at the hands of Maricopa County. Some wonder if it is just incompetence, while others question malfeasance. This cannot simply be accepted. It must be corrected before this election is certified. Exit polling shows that Republican voters were disproportionately disenfranchised by Maricopa County’s incompetence," Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward released in a statement. "We have no idea how many voters were unable to cast a vote at all, and we’ve been told that approximately 15% of Election Day ballots are going to digital adjudication - a process by which 2 strangers determine a voter’s intent. And those 2 strangers likely share a username and password with countless other people adjudicating ballots, meaning no individual can be held accountable for bad acts." 

"The Republican Party of Arizona holds Stephen Richer, Bill Gates, the Maricopa Election Department, and the other Supervisors absolutely responsible for making Arizona the laughingstock of America when it comes to fairly, efficiently, and transparently running our elections,” Ward continued.  


