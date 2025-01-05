Canada's Justin Trudeau to Resign This Week

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to throw in the towel this week. He’s going to resign. This wasn’t necessarily a shocking development. Canada’s Labour Party is slated to be decimated in the next federal election, which will be held sometime before October 2025. The Trudeau government suffered a blow when the prime minister lost his top officials, Chrystia Freeland and Sean Fraser.
NEW: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce his resignation before Wednesday, according to The Globe and Mail.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 6, 2025
The announcement is set to be made before the national caucus meeting, the outlet reports.
Trudeau’s support among Canadians has completely collapsed, with… pic.twitter.com/MhCABiQ7yQ
Fraser was formerly the housing minister, while Freeland was this government's deputy prime minister and finance minister. With confidence shattered and this government seemingly dangling by a thread, the report is that Trudeau will resign by Wednesday:
🚨#BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation before the national caucus meeting on Wednesday, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/SEpBS2e9sR— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2025
BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau to resign this week.— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) January 6, 2025
Recommended
CANADA’S TRUDEAU TO RESIGN THIS WEEK — GLOBE AND MAIL— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 6, 2025
BREAKING: Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation as Prime Minister of Canada by Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/pg3BLbD2QS— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 6, 2025
We’ll keep you posted.
Trudeau expected to announce resignation by Wednesday pic.twitter.com/ZG4o7bxdJw— Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) January 6, 2025
Join the conversation as a VIP Member