Canada's Justin Trudeau to Resign This Week

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 05, 2025 9:35 PM
AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to throw in the towel this week. He’s going to resign. This wasn’t necessarily a shocking development. Canada’s Labour Party is slated to be decimated in the next federal election, which will be held sometime before October 2025. The Trudeau government suffered a blow when the prime minister lost his top officials, Chrystia Freeland and Sean Fraser.  

Fraser was formerly the housing minister, while Freeland was this government's deputy prime minister and finance minister. With confidence shattered and this government seemingly dangling by a thread, the report is that Trudeau will resign by Wednesday:

We’ll keep you posted. 

