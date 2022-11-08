Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Votes in Key Arizona County Are Being 'Misread'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 08, 2022 10:15 AM

UPDATE: Twenty percent of voting machines in the county are down according to Maricopa County election officials. 

***Original post***

Poll workers at a key voting location in Arizona's Maricopa County announced Tuesday morning that voting machines at a polling station in Anthem are not working. A significant number of ballots are being misread, but election officials claim individuals are still able to cast their ballots properly. 

"We have two tabulators, one of the tabulators is not working. The other tabulator is taking about 75 percent successful so 25 percent of them are being misread and it could be a printer issue or it could be the tabulator itself," an election worker explained. 

Maricopa County is giving voters options should their polling place have the same problem. 

Down south in Pima County, election officials announced a delay due to a "technology issue." It has been resolved. 

This post has been updated with additional information. 

