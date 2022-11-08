BREAKING: Votes in Key Arizona County Are Being 'Misread'

UPDATE: Twenty percent of voting machines in the county are down according to Maricopa County election officials.

Here is a message from Chairman Bill Gates and Recorder Stephen Richer with an update for @maricopacounty voters on Elections Day. pic.twitter.com/OkQczCklGb — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 8, 2022

Poll workers at a key voting location in Arizona's Maricopa County announced Tuesday morning that voting machines at a polling station in Anthem are not working. A significant number of ballots are being misread, but election officials claim individuals are still able to cast their ballots properly.

"We have two tabulators, one of the tabulators is not working. The other tabulator is taking about 75 percent successful so 25 percent of them are being misread and it could be a printer issue or it could be the tabulator itself," an election worker explained.

Long lines in Anthem, Arizona with Poll Workers explaining that the @maricopacounty machines are not working.



Do not get out of line! pic.twitter.com/lInh8KnTz3 — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) November 8, 2022

Problems at 26+ polling locations is unacceptable in Maricopa County. I know Republican leaders, knowing we would have strong Election Day turnout, have been attempting to work with the County, only to be mocked and belittled by individuals like Supervisor Bill Gates. Very sad. — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) November 8, 2022

This is a DEEP RED part of Maricopa County — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) November 8, 2022

I am getting flooded with calls and text messages from people who are having trouble voting all over Maricopa County.



THIS is why we must reform our elections. https://t.co/oFFElskQFs — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

In Maricopa County, about 10% of polling places are experiencing problems with tabulators. One machine became operative after it was cleaned. Voters can still place their ballots in a slot in a locked container; they will be counted at the downtown tabulation center tonight. — YvonneWingettSanchez 🏜 (@yvonnewingett) November 8, 2022

Maricopa County is giving voters options should their polling place have the same problem.

Advice for Voters: If a tabulator is not working at a site, you can still vote! You have the option to cast your ballot and place it into the secure ballot box. The poll workers on site at the voting location are best equipped to help you ensure your ballot cast. pic.twitter.com/iobrOHmy86 — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 8, 2022

Down south in Pima County, election officials announced a delay due to a "technology issue." It has been resolved.

Vote Center at Pascua Yaqui Tribe Wellness Center, 5305 Calle Torim, is temporarily down. Elections staff are fixing a technology issue.

Nearby Vote Centers are at 6809 S. Cardinal Ave. and 757 W. Ajo Highway.

Find Vote Centers at https://t.co/3xTbLIQWUC — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) November 8, 2022

Technical issues at Vote Center 74 at the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Wellness Center, 5305 Calle Torim, have been resolved. The Vote Center is up and running. — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) November 8, 2022

