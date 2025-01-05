Nate Silver Blew Apart This Lib's Rant About Trump and the Popular Vote...
Tipsheet

New Orleans Prosecutor Found Dead Days After Terror Attack Rocks the City

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 05, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

A New Orleans prosecutor was found dead by apparent suicide just days after a terrorist attack hit the city, claiming more than a dozen lives. Authorities say Assistant District Attorney Ian Kersting was found Saturday at around 9 p.m. with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside offices of District Attorney Jason Williams’ staff offices. 

“The Orleans Parish DA’s Office family suffered a terrible tragedy Saturday night,” Williams’ office said in a statement. “Assistant District Attorney Ian Kersting was a beloved member of our office, and we send our love and deepest condolences to his family. It’s important that we support each other right now, and we ask the media to respect the privacy of the individuals impacted.”

The 34-year-old prosecutor specialized in sexual assault cases during his time at the DA’s office. He was admitted to the Louisiana bar in October 2020.

The tragic incident comes after a New Year's Day terrorist attack committed by Shamsud Din Jabbar killed over 15 people. Jabbar was carrying an ISIS flag when he drove his white pickup truck through a massive crowd of people. He also pledged allegiance to ISIS in online videos posted hours before the attack.

On Sunday, the FBI released new information on the attack, including Jabbar’s travel in and out of the country and the steps he took leading up to the attack. 

According to the agency, Jabbar traveled to Cairo, Egypt, from June 22 to July 3, 2023, before flying to Ontario, Canada, and returning to the U.S. a few days later. He also made at least two trips to New Orleans in October and November, during which he filmed a video of Bourbon Street using Meta smart glasses. Although authorities initially said he worked alone, FBI agent Lyonel Myrthil said his team is investigating who he went with on those trips and where he went while in the city. Per new footage, Jabbar placed one of the devices he hid at a house on Bourbon street and Saint Peter Street, as well as the second at Bourbon and Toulouse Streets. However, officials explained that Jabbar failed to detonate the devices during the attack properly.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to travel to New Orleans on Monday to pay their respects. However, there has been no update on their travels. 

Tags: TERRORISM

