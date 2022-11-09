Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is officially endorsing Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House if Republicans are able to get election victories across the finish line.

Rep. Steve Scalise: "I'm supporting Kevin McCarthy for Speaker, and he'll win that race." pic.twitter.com/vsNoAot89i — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 9, 2022

Scalise also announced his bid for House Majority Leader Wednesday afternoon, closing the door on a challenge to McCarthy.

"I am so proud to be a part of this House Republican team. Two years ago, we unified around a single goal – taking back the House. Through all the ups and downs, challenges, and adversity, we never lost sight of our target. We stayed relentlessly focused on the issues that matter most to the American people and they responded by delivering us a House Republican Majority," Scalise released in a statement. "Now it’s time for us to focus on delivering for the American people who have trusted us with such a great task. With America facing challenges both at home and abroad – now more than ever – we need to be united as we fight to deliver a better future for our country. As you know, we are prepared for this moment. Through your engagement on the various task forces, we were able to develop the bold, conservative agenda laid out in the Commitment to America. Now it is time to turn that Commitment into action."

"With this bold, conservative agenda in mind, I am asking for your support to be the next House Majority Leader. The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail. As your Majority Leader, I will work relentlessly to usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing," he continued.

The announcement comes in the aftermath of a failed red wave, with Republicans scrapping to take the majority. Even with a slim a majority, the logistics for House Speaker could get complicated.