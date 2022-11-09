Challenges to a McCarthy Speakership Are Mounting

UPDATE: Republican Whip Steve Scalise will not issue a challenge to McCarthy and officially announced his run for majority leader Wednesday afternoon, despite election result still outstanding.

"I am so proud to be a part of this House Republican team. Two years ago, we unified around a single goal – taking back the House. Through all the ups and downs, challenges, and adversity, we never lost sight of our target. We stayed relentlessly focused on the issues that matter most to the American people and they responded by delivering us a House Republican Majority," Scalise released in a statement. "Now it’s time for us to focus on delivering for the American people who have trusted us with such a great task. With America facing challenges both at home and abroad – now more than ever – we need to be united as we fight to deliver a better future for our country. As you know, we are prepared for this moment. Through your engagement on the various task forces, we were able to develop the bold, conservative agenda laid out in the Commitment to America. Now it is time to turn that Commitment into action."

"With this bold, conservative agenda in mind, I am asking for your support to be the next House Majority Leader. The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail. As your Majority Leader, I will work relentlessly to usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing," he continued.

***Original post***

As Americans continue to wait for full election results and whether Republicans actually take a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, challenges to Leader Kevin McCarthy are mounting after a red wave failed to show up Tuesday night.

Even if Republicans win the House by one or two seats, which hasn't happened yet, McCarthy is set to have an uphill climb through a logistical minefield.

Republicans and conservatives aren't holding back after a failure to secure the House with any kind of significant margin.

