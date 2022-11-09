AOC Turns On Democrats
Disturbing: Women Can Now Get An Abortion At Nine Months In California
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered
‘Just Don’t’: Jim Clyburn Criticized for Making Yet Shameful Comparison
Abbott's Focus On Real Issues Took Him to Victory, While Abortion and Gun...
Biden Doubles Down on His Agenda After 2022 Midterms
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump!
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well
John James Wins in Michigan
The Magic Number: GOP Still Confident They Can Get to 218 in the...
Marco Rubio Asks What Everyone Is Thinking About States' Ability to Count Votes
Democrat Hillary Scholten Beats DCCC-Boosted Republican John Gibbs
Youngkin Explains the 'Big Message' of Tuesday's Election Results
Kamala Harris’ Husband Has a Message for Dems If Biden Decides Not to...
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House
Tipsheet

Challenges to a McCarthy Speakership Are Mounting

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 09, 2022 12:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

UPDATE: Republican Whip Steve Scalise will not issue a challenge to McCarthy and officially announced his run for majority leader Wednesday afternoon, despite election result still outstanding. 

"I am so proud to be a part of this House Republican team. Two years ago, we unified around a single goal – taking back the House. Through all the ups and downs, challenges, and adversity, we never lost sight of our target. We stayed relentlessly focused on the issues that matter most to the American people and they responded by delivering us a House Republican Majority," Scalise released in a statement. "Now it’s time for us to focus on delivering for the American people who have trusted us with such a great task. With America facing challenges both at home and abroad – now more than ever – we need to be united as we fight to deliver a better future for our country. As you know, we are prepared for this moment. Through your engagement on the various task forces, we were able to develop the bold, conservative agenda laid out in the Commitment to America. Now it is time to turn that Commitment into action."

"With this bold, conservative agenda in mind, I am asking for your support to be the next House Majority Leader. The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail. As your Majority Leader, I will work relentlessly to usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing," he continued. 

***Original post***

As Americans continue to wait for full election results and whether Republicans actually take a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, challenges to Leader Kevin McCarthy are mounting after a red wave failed to show up Tuesday night. 

Even if Republicans win the House by one or two seats, which hasn't happened yet, McCarthy is set to have an uphill climb through a logistical minefield. 

Republicans and conservatives aren't holding back after a failure to secure the House with any kind of significant margin. 

"

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered Sarah Arnold
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House Katie Pavlich
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well Mia Cathell
National Republicans Should Be Thanking Lee Zeldin Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter