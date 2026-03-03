Here's the Line From Javier Milei's Address to Argentina's Congress That Brought Down the House
Tipsheet

Saudi Arabia Is Preparing to Strike Iran

Dmitri Bolt
March 03, 2026
Saudi Arabia Is Preparing to Strike Iran
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Saudia Arabia is preparing to launch a counter-attack against Iran.

"Well-placed military and diplomatic sources in the region tell me Saudi Arabia is very close to allowing its air force to strike targets inside Iran after facing unprecedented missile and drone attacks on its civilians, including incoming missiles today targeting Daman, its fifth-largest city," chief national security correspondent at Fox News, Jennifer Griffin revealed. "Quote, the next 24 hours is going to be intense, I'm told."

She went on to explain that Operation Epic fury wouldn't currently be possible without moves made in the first Trump administration, namely the Abraham Accords.

"What's truly extraordinary, about this development is that it would not have been possible if Israel had not been brought in under U.S. Central Command at the end of the first Trump administration," she said. "Carrying out airstrikes takes tremendous deconfliction and coordination. Israel used to be attached to the European command due to sensitivities with the Arab states that did not recognize Israel. That changed with the Abraham Accords."

Griffin also said that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) and the U.S. military are operating with distinct objectives.

Israeli forces are concentrating on decapitating regime leadership and striking command nodes in western Iran, along with targeting military industries, surface-to-surface missile systems, and other “terror regime” assets directly tied to threats against Israel. 

U.S. operations, by contrast, are focused on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command-and-control facilities, integrated air defense networks, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields—while also prioritizing regional force protection and air and missile defense for American, Israeli, and Gulf-based assets. 

How Saudi Arabia will factor into this division of labor once it joins the conflict remains an open question.

