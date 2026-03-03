Here's the Line From Javier Milei's Address to Argentina's Congress That Brought Down the House
Russia Says It's Lost Contact With Iranian Nuclear Leadership

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 03, 2026 1:15 PM
Russia Says It's Lost Contact With Iranian Nuclear Leadership
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

As Operation Epic Fury enters its fourth day, Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, said it has lost contact with Iranian nuclear leadership.

Here's more

Operations at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran have been suspended due to US and Israeli airstrikes continuing in its vicinity, Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has said. The company has been the key contractor at the plant, currently constructing its second and third power units.

On Tuesday, Rosatom's Director General Alexey Likhachev said that 639 Russian personnel remain at the plant. The company has lost contact with the leadership of Iran's nuclear sector, he noted, and the status of other nuclear installations in the country remains unclear.

"The station is certainly under threat, as explosions are already being heard kilometers away from the station's physical perimeter. They aren't aimed at the station but at the military installations located there, but the threat is clearly growing," Likhachev stated.

No one is surprised by this.

Yeah, a war.

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY RUSSIA OPERATION EPIC FURY

Probably. Or communications have been bombed.

This is what makes X so much fun.

No biggie, we're sure.

Jokes aside, this is another bit of evidence that the strikes are absolutely obliterating Iran's leadership, which is one of the unstated goals of Operation Epic Fury.

