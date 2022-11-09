AOC Turns On Democrats
Tipsheet

Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 09, 2022 1:30 PM
AP Photo/John Locher, File

The race between Republican Adam Laxalt and Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is razor thin as votes in Nevada continue to be counted. 

But according to the New York Times, a new batch of mail-in votes will delay final counts. 

"Overwhelmed election officials in Nevada say that they have been flooded by thousands of mail-in ballots, and that it may take several days to count the votes and upload results. Last year, the state began requiring that mail-in ballots be sent to every registered voter. While ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, they can be counted if they arrive as late as Saturday," the New York Times reports. "Elections officials have emphasized the need for patience and have not offered predictions on how quickly they will be able to offer tallies. Jamie Rodriguez, the interim registrar of voters in Washoe County, said she was expecting roughly 16,000 mail-in ballots to arrive on Election Day. She said that those votes would not be counted until Thursday because poll workers were so behind."

Meanwhile, over in Arizona Maricopa County officials says votes in that election won't be fully counted until Friday. 

On Tuesday, almost immediately after polls closed, 25 percent of the tabulation machines in the state's largest county were not working. The problem went on for hours, prompting the Kari Lake and Blake Masters campaigns to file a lawsuit to extend voting hours. The request was denied by a judge. 


Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

