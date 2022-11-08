Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Despite Valiant Challenge from Zeldin, Hochul Manages to Win New York Gubernatorial Race
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas
Chuck Grassley Cruises to Re-Election in Iowa
Josh Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race Against Doug Mastriano
Trump Preempts Politicized Prosecutors
Election Hangover
A Talk With Bill Barr About Russiagate, the FBI, and Accountability
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by...
Goodbye Affirmative Action, Hello Individual Freedom and Dignity
Biden Vows to Legalize Nationwide Killing of Unborn Babies
The Polarizing Media Decries Polarization
Ted Budd Keeps North Carolina in Republican Hands
J.D. Vance Emerges Victorious in Ohio's Senate Race
Michael Bennet Fends Off Republican Challenger Joe O'Dea
Tipsheet

Kathy Hochul Finishes Her Campaign With the Woman Who Kept Schools Shuttered

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 08, 2022 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

On the final day of her tough campaign against Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin, New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul gleefully embraced support from the American Federation of Teachers. 

AFT is led by President Randi Weingarten, who worked closely with the Centers for Disease Control to keep schools closed while extorting taxpayers for millions of dollars under the guise of COVID-19 "safety." 

“The facts are clear: Biden’s CDC overrode routine practice to allow a radical teachers union that donated millions of dollars to Democrat campaigns to bypass scientific norms and rewrite official agency guidance. The damaging edits by union bosses effectively kept thousands of schools shuttered across the country, locking millions of children out of their classrooms. The Biden Administration abandoned medical science and replaced it with political science to reward one of their largest donors, harming millions of children in the process. They bypassed the science to put union bosses ahead of children," an investigation from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis found earlier this year. “Millions of Americans are still outraged at what these Washington Democrats put their children through, and all because union bosses demanded they keep schools closed longer. America’s children are suffering, academically and mentally, because of the Biden Administration enabled school closures. Republicans will not rest until we uncover all the facts and hold everyone accountable who was involved in holding back millions of children from having equal opportunity to achieve the American Dream.”


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell
Kari Lake and Blake Masters Sue Maricopa County Spencer Brown
Battleground Nevada: We Have Some Insane Numbers Coming Out of Clark County Matt Vespa
Election Hangover Kurt Schlichter
BREAKING: Votes in Key Arizona County Are Being 'Misread' Katie Pavlich
This Tweet From the New York Times Tells Us Exactly How the Night Is Going For Dems Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell