Kathy Hochul Finishes Her Campaign With the Woman Who Kept Schools Shuttered

On the final day of her tough campaign against Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin, New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul gleefully embraced support from the American Federation of Teachers.

Our Governor !! ⁦@KathyHochul⁩ has brought jobs back, fought to get guns off our streets, invested in public education, and has and will protect our freedoms. #Vote tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kEVk9fZffd — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) November 8, 2022

AFT is led by President Randi Weingarten, who worked closely with the Centers for Disease Control to keep schools closed while extorting taxpayers for millions of dollars under the guise of COVID-19 "safety."

“The facts are clear: Biden’s CDC overrode routine practice to allow a radical teachers union that donated millions of dollars to Democrat campaigns to bypass scientific norms and rewrite official agency guidance. The damaging edits by union bosses effectively kept thousands of schools shuttered across the country, locking millions of children out of their classrooms. The Biden Administration abandoned medical science and replaced it with political science to reward one of their largest donors, harming millions of children in the process. They bypassed the science to put union bosses ahead of children," an investigation from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis found earlier this year. “Millions of Americans are still outraged at what these Washington Democrats put their children through, and all because union bosses demanded they keep schools closed longer. America’s children are suffering, academically and mentally, because of the Biden Administration enabled school closures. Republicans will not rest until we uncover all the facts and hold everyone accountable who was involved in holding back millions of children from having equal opportunity to achieve the American Dream.”

Kathy Hochul stands with Randi Weingarten so she specifically stands against kids. Vote Zeldin today. End this mob. https://t.co/lEDxMBvhvK — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 8, 2022

Randi Weingarten is a political hack who fought every step of the way for Covid policies that harmed our children. https://t.co/HegZLRTI9T — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) November 8, 2022



