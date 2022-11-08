'A Tale of Two Campaigns': Lake Sails Into Election Day

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake held a final pre-election day rally in Prescott, Arizona Monday night, continuing to draw the contrast with her Democratic opponent and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

A tale of two Campaigns: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QRl7COfFKE — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

.@KariLake: “Tomorrow is the day. We want a massive victory that shocks the world.” pic.twitter.com/Jt6hOHErs9 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

Hobbs ended her campaign with celebrities who don't live in Arizona and refused to debate Lake a number of times.

Listen to @kerrywashington and @Camila_Cabello!



If you want to protect our rights and our bodies, make a plan to vote in person tomorrow. Because every single vote matters. pic.twitter.com/9hW37euwF6 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 8, 2022

Heading into Election Day, Lake is ahead of Hobbs in the polls and is urging Republicans to get out and vote.

2022 ARIZONA GUBERNATORIAL POLLING AVERAGE@KariLake (R): 50% (+3.19%)

Katie Hobbs (D): 47%



My Rating: Leaning Republican#Karizona pic.twitter.com/6X7V7NhQGw — Realignment Politics (@politicsrea) November 5, 2022