'A Tale of Two Campaigns': Lake Sails Into Election Day

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake held a final pre-election day rally in Prescott, Arizona Monday night, continuing to draw the contrast with her Democratic opponent and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
A tale of two Campaigns:
.@KariLake: "Tomorrow is the day. We want a massive victory that shocks the world."
Hobbs ended her campaign with celebrities who don't live in Arizona and refused to debate Lake a number of times.
Listen to @kerrywashington and @Camila_Cabello!
If you want to protect our rights and our bodies, make a plan to vote in person tomorrow. Because every single vote matters. pic.twitter.com/9hW37euwF6
Heading into Election Day, Lake is ahead of Hobbs in the polls and is urging Republicans to get out and vote.
#NEW Arizona @trafalgar_group Poll:
Governor:
Lake (R) 51% (+4)
Hobbs (D) 47%
.
Senate:
Masters (R) 48% (+1)
Kelly (D-inc) 47%
Victor (L) 1%
1,094 LV, 11/5-7
2022 ARIZONA GUBERNATORIAL POLLING AVERAGE@KariLake (R): 50% (+3.19%)
Katie Hobbs (D): 47%
My Rating: Leaning Republican#Karizona
We started this journey 525 days ago.
We arrive at our destination today.
Join me on this walkthrough through memory lane. pic.twitter.com/0BR8teWm85
