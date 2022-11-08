Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
'A Tale of Two Campaigns': Lake Sails Into Election Day

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 08, 2022 11:15 AM
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake held a final pre-election day rally in Prescott, Arizona Monday night, continuing to draw the contrast with her Democratic opponent and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. 

Hobbs ended her campaign with celebrities who don't live in Arizona and refused to debate Lake a number of times. 

Heading into Election Day, Lake is ahead of Hobbs in the polls and is urging Republicans to get out and vote. 

