White House Warns: We Won't Have Full Results on Election Day

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a warning to Americans Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours from Election Day, about the time it could take to count all legitimate votes cast in the 2022 midterms.

KJP: "We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That's how this is supposed to work, and it's important for us to all be patient..." pic.twitter.com/7u4YeaT4yO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 7, 2022

KJP: "We are in a different time where, in modern elections, where more and more ballots are being cast in early voting and by mail...This process certainly has changed..." pic.twitter.com/cHFjtjRSqh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 7, 2022

Last week Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman, a Democrat, told NBC News that results will not be completely tabulated in her state after the polls close on Election Night.

"We will not have official returns on Election Night," Chapman said. "My goal as Acting Secretary of State is to make sure we are educating voters, the public and the media just about how the voting process works in Pennsylvania, how vote counting takes time and because of the restrictions we have with our state law, we will not have official returns on Election Night."

"Election workers in our 67 counties can only start opening ballots at 7 am on Election Day...starting at 8 p.m. when the polls close, that's when the counties can release the results. So it takes time. We are not like other states that have weeks to pre-canvas," she continued.

Claims that votes can't be fully counted on Election Night are being strongly refuted.

"Unlike normal developed countries, America, thanks to Democrats' endless mucking around with voting procedures, takes days (even weeks!) to get election results." — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) November 2, 2022

Any state which doesn’t count all the votes and announce the winner Tuesday night is incompetent. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 3, 2022