Tipsheet

Kari Lake Makes a Few Things Clear After Being Attacked by Hillary Clinton

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 04, 2022 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

During an interview with CNN earlier this week, twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton launched an attack on Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Clinton claimed Lake made a joke about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi. 

“I was talking about our children and why they don’t have better security. And I said that our politicians have security and that our athletes have security, and we need to have security. Go back and look at the tape and don’t do any creative editing, like the fake media tends to do, and you’ll see what I was saying,” Lake shot back

During an appearance with Sean Hannity Thursday night, Lake issued another response. 

"I was a little concerned today, I'm going to be honest, when I saw Hillary Clinton bad mouthing me and she looked angry and actually scared," Lake said. "I want you to know, just in case you're wondering, I'm in perfect health, the brakes on my car are in good shape and I'm not suicidal. We're going to win this thing [race] on Tuesday." 

 Meanwhile, polling in the Grand Canyon State shows Lake is in good shape for victory on Election Day. 

