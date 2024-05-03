Guess Who Will Receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
Tipsheet

Trump Gives the Response America Really Needs to Terrorists on Campus

Katie Pavlich
May 03, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

After being missing in action for a week while pro-Hamas terrorists took over college campuses across the country, President Joe Biden finally made a statement on the chaos from the White House on Thursday morning. 

During his remarks, Biden couldn't help but mention Islamaphobia as Jewish students continue to be the targets of the left's latest anti-American movement. 

After making the statement, Biden made his way back to Delaware for another campaign event. 

In stark contrast, former President Donald Trump didn't mince words with his own response. 

"This is radical left lunatics and and they have got to be stopped now," Trump said in New York City this week. "We won't let the radical left morons take over this country." 



