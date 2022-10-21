Republicans Line Up to Reject CDC's Latest COVID Vaccine Recommendation

In the aftermath of the Centers for Disease Control voting Thursday to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule of jabs for school children, a number of Republican governors and gubernatorial candidates are vowing they will not issue mandates requiring the shot.

Florida:

As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools. pic.twitter.com/oDXAj3c4Oy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 20, 2022

New York:

As Governor, I will oppose mandating the COVID vaccine for grade school, college, employment or otherwise. Kathy Hochul needs to let the public immediately know exactly where she stands on this issue that is extremely important for so many New Yorkers. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) October 20, 2022

Arizona:

Arizona will NOT be forcing COVID shots into our children’s arms or filthy masks onto their beautiful faces.



Thx but no thx, @CDCgov. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 20, 2022

Michigan:

Parents should be in charge of deciding if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for their child - not the CDC or Gretchen Whitmer's bureaucrats. — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 21, 2022

South Dakota:

I will never force kids to get COVID vaccines to attend school. And I will fight the federal government if they try to.



My opponent @RepJamieSmith has supported mandating COVID vaccination.



We need a Governor who will stand up for our kids. pic.twitter.com/cIaGWJmuHq — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 20, 2022

Etc.

On Capitol Hill, Republican Senators are taking note of the CDC's recommendation, which was made without proper data and study. In fact, the COVID vaccine has been shown to inflict injuries like myocarditis on young children and adults.

“The CDC continues to make recommendations that ignore science, erode public trust, and target Americans’ healthcare freedom. Sadly, too many states will wield this recommendation as a mandate to force children to receive the COVID vaccine in order to attend school. This will result in discrimination against conscience objectors and – particularly in Washington, D.C. – against black schoolchildren," Senator Ted Cruz released in a statement about Thursday's vote. “The CDC knows this, but doesn’t care. It doesn’t care that children’s education will suffer, or that children are at low risk from COVID-19, or that 86 percent of children already caught the virus, or that the vaccine does little to prevent transmission. All it cares about is an agenda that punishes dissenters. I’ll do everything in my power to fight against it."

With even Big Pharma tempering their enthusiasm for mandating COVID vaccines on young people, will Fauci-enthusiasts at CDC still vote to mandate COVID vaxx on kids? https://t.co/dwdkAinebT — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 19, 2022

The CDC has officially voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the child immunization schedule.



Here's what Dr. Harvey Risch had to say last night on The @IngrahamAngle about the mortality risk for children who receive the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/b4QtL9yzLQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2022



