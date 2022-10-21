Tipsheet

Republicans Line Up to Reject CDC's Latest COVID Vaccine Recommendation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 21, 2022 4:15 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero

In the aftermath of the Centers for Disease Control voting Thursday to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule of jabs for school children, a number of Republican governors and gubernatorial candidates are vowing they will not issue mandates requiring the shot. 

On Capitol Hill, Republican Senators are taking note of the CDC's recommendation, which was made without proper data and study. In fact, the COVID vaccine has been shown to inflict injuries like myocarditis on young children and adults. 

“The CDC continues to make recommendations that ignore science, erode public trust, and target Americans’ healthcare freedom. Sadly, too many states will wield this recommendation as a mandate to force children to receive the COVID vaccine in order to attend school. This will result in discrimination against conscience objectors and – particularly in Washington, D.C. – against black schoolchildren," Senator Ted Cruz released in a statement about Thursday's vote. “The CDC knows this, but doesn’t care. It doesn’t care that children’s education will suffer, or that children are at low risk from COVID-19, or that 86 percent of children already caught the virus, or that the vaccine does little to prevent transmission. All it cares about is an agenda that punishes dissenters. I’ll do everything in my power to fight against it." 


