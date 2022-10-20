Did You Catch the Latest Ban Under Consideration at the White House?

During the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden vowed to end fossil fuels. Upon his entry to the Oval Office on January 20, 2021, Biden swiftly started delivering on his promise by ending construction on the Keystone XL pipeline and declaring a forced "transition" to unreliable alternative energy.

But during the White House briefing Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked whether the administration plans to implement a ban on petroleum products. She confirmed the idea is under consideration.

"How serious is the administration considering a ban on U.S. petroleum products?" a reporter asked.

"Everything is on the table. I don't have anything right now to preview," Jean-Pierre said. "Clearly, our focus today is to make sure that we deliver on the President's promises to continue to lower gas prices for the American people."

This type of ban would eliminate the vast majority of goods and services in the United States.