Tipsheet

Biden Dodges a Crucial Question by Hurling an Insult at Peter Doocy

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 19, 2022 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After speaking during an event about infrastructure from a fake White House set Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden was asked by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy what his top priority is. Instead of simply answering the question, Biden hurled an insult at Doocy and then gave a general response about all issues being important. 

Doocy's question comes just two days after President Biden spoke at a pro-abortion event where he promised to introduce legislation going beyond the codification of Roe v. Wade if Democrats keep the House and Senate in November. 

During Tuesday's briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre refused to answer questions about his statement and failed to give details about his domestic priorities. 

For voters, abortion isn't a top issue. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kari Lake Is Just Abusing the Media Right Now Matt Vespa