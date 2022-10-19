Biden Dodges a Crucial Question by Hurling an Insult at Peter Doocy

After speaking during an event about infrastructure from a fake White House set Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden was asked by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy what his top priority is. Instead of simply answering the question, Biden hurled an insult at Doocy and then gave a general response about all issues being important.

DOOCY: "Just hoping to clarify for midterm voters. Top domestic issue, inflation or abortion?"



BIDEN: "They're all important, unlike you, there's no one thing." pic.twitter.com/kE9QS9veBG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

Doocy's question comes just two days after President Biden spoke at a pro-abortion event where he promised to introduce legislation going beyond the codification of Roe v. Wade if Democrats keep the House and Senate in November.

Yesterday, President Biden declared that that he would sign a Democratic bill to "codify Roe" if the Democrats prevail in November. However, the bill is not a codification of Roe v. Wade, but rather a significant expansion of the precedent... https://t.co/ejyawNLZ4U — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 19, 2022

During Tuesday's briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre refused to answer questions about his statement and failed to give details about his domestic priorities.

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to name Biden's "top domestic priority." pic.twitter.com/f7nDA9TGnn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2022

For voters, abortion isn't a top issue.