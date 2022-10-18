Nancy Pelosi Melts Down Over Latest Polling





During an interview with MSNBC Tuesday afternoon, Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot back at host Andrea Mitchell after she was presented with polling from the New York Times showing Republicans are on track to take the House majority in November.

"The New York Times poll I think is an outlier poll, you cite one poll, but all the other polls..." Pelosi said.

"It's also the RealClearPolitics average," Mitchell pushed back.

.@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't agree" w/ polls showing Americans care about soaring crime & inflation

In September, independent women likely voters favored Democrats by 14 points. Now, independent women backed Republicans by 18 points.



In September, independent women likely voters favored Democrats by 14 points. Now, independent women backed Republicans by 18 points.

Abortion has stayed flat at top concern of 5% of voters since July.

Feast Your Eyes on the Latest Midterm Poll From the NYT

Feast Your Eyes on the Latest Midterm Poll From the NYT

Pelosi's response comes shortly after she claimed that not only are Democrats in good shape ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, but that she was confident her party will increase their majority.

"I believe that we will hold the House." — @SpeakerPelosi on the midterm elections



See more from Speaker Pelosi TONIGHT on @CBS at 11:35/10:35c. pic.twitter.com/D5Zm9a4Ml7 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 3, 2022

As November 8 quickly approaches with just three weeks until Election Day, Democrats are attempitng to revive the abortion issue as voters focus on inflation and crime as their top concerns.