New Poll Confirms Democrats Are the Party of Socialism

New polling from Fox News shows the majority of the country, including a majority of Republicans, Independents and a third of Democrats, believe socialism is a bad system for the United States of America.
"More than half think the country is becoming more socialist, but six in 10 say that such a move would be a bad thing," new polling found. "Twice as many think such a transition would be a bad thing (60%) rather than a good thing (32%). Among Democrats, 53% think a move toward socialism would be good."
FOX NEWS POLL: U.S moving away from Capitalism and more towards Socialism would be:— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 16, 2022
Good Thing: 32%
Bad Thing: 60%
Socialism: Good/Bad
Democrats: 𝟱𝟯/35
Republicans: 14/83
Independents: 24/63 pic.twitter.com/EIpnB0Shnb
America hates socialism @Varneyco pic.twitter.com/n83o8OgUvX— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 17, 2022
But while the polling shows a significant number of Democrats do not agree socialism is a good thing for the country, it also confirms Democrats have in fact become the party of socialism as they push for an implementation of the system.
On the 2022 midterm campaign trail, Democrats have desperately attempted to portray themselves as moderates while their voting records tell a different story.
JD Vance: "I’m not going to take lectures on dignity and self-respect from a guy caught on video kissing up to Chuck Schumer. We are close to Halloween and Tim Ryan has put on a costume pretending to be a Moderate. You voted with Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden 100% of the time." pic.twitter.com/1COLyqRhbt— Becker News (@NewsBecker) October 11, 2022
